Linwood Jerald knew he would be attending the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony. But a surprise call from state House Rep. Donny Lambeth revealed that the highest honor of state service given by the governor’s office was coming his way.

On May 5, the Parkland athletics director received a certificate for the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from Lambeth at the end of the Hall of Fame ceremony held at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. The honor is not associated with the Hall of Fame, which is run by the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club, but the event was chosen because it was known that others from Forsyth County athletics and education would be present.

“I didn’t really find out that I was actually going to receive the award until last Friday morning at about 11 o’clock,” Jerald said. “… He informed me at that point that I was going to receive the award.”

Jerald is set to retire on June 30, fulfilling the honor’s qualifications of 30 years of service for retiring individuals.

The 1971 Parkland graduate joins a list of well-known names that includes Maya Angelou, the late Rev. Billy Graham, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Michael Jordan and Richard Petty. Long-time Mustangs boys basketball coach Tom Muse received the honor in 2019.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is “presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service in the state of North Carolina or some other special achievement, and to others as a gesture of friendship and good will.”

The longtime coach and administrator began a nearly 50-year career in athletics at Reynolds in 1973, working under football coach Doug Crater. From there, much of his career was spent at the college level, working under Bill Hayes at Winston-Salem State and North Carolina A&T.

“I actually learned how to coach,” said Jerald about Hayes’ impact on him. “I learned about the hard work and dedication that it really takes to coach the game of football. It’s not a cookie-cutter operation; you really have to do the work. And working with coach Hayes for those 15 years (1977-1992) taught me that you have to work. You get out of it what you put into it.”

After working under Hayes, he returned to WSSU from 1993 through 1997, and A&T from 1997 through 1998, before moving to the high school level after the death of his daughter, LaNora, in a car wreck.

During his time as a high school assistant coach, Jerald was a part of Reynolds’ NCHSAA 4A boys basketball state championship in 1975. At Parkland from 1999 through 2004, he was a defensive coordinator for the 2001 NCHSAA 3A state champions.

His time as an athletics director includes time at Andrews (2007-2008, 2013-2014), Atkins (2008-2013) and Parkland since 2014. In those stints, Andrews won the NCHSAA 2A football state championship in 2013 and the NCHSAA 2A girls basketball title in 2014. The Parkland girls track and field teams swept the NCHSAA 4A indoor and outdoor state championships in 2014 and 2015.

Other coaching stops have included time at Mount Tabor (1998-1999), Smith (2004-2006) and Grimsley (2006-2007).

The tenure at Smith was his only time in a head coaching position, during which he was the head football coach. However, his roles at the college and high school levels have also included management tasks of college program budgeting, housing and compliance as well as nutrition and facility work.

In addition to a psychology degree form Winston-Salem State, Jerald minored in sports management, earned a special education certificate from the same school and also has a basic law enforcement certificate from Mitchell Community College.

During his career, Jerald has also earned the following: 2021 North Carolina Athletic Directors Association Athletic Director of Excellence, 2020 Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award, 2016 Homer Thompson Memorial Eight Who Make A Difference Award, 2016 Brave Heart Award and a 2013 Winston-Salem State C.E. “Big House” Gaines Athletic Hall of Fame induction.

A role as a “servant leader” in education includes a 98th percentile graduation rate. His wants his legacy to be to leave it a better place than how he found it.

“I always thought that service is the price you pay for the space that you occupy and you should always make yourself worth your job,” Jerald said. “If you are going to do the job, make yourself worth the job that you do, that you are getting paid to do.”