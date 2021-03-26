 Skip to main content
Long, Johnson propel West past Reynolds
Long, Johnson propel West past Reynolds

CLEMMONS — After two weeks on the sidelines because of COVID-19, West Forsyth injected some excitement back into its football season by blasting visiting Reynolds 42-12 on Friday night.

The Titans cashed in on three long scoring drives in the first half, while chalking up better than 250 yards of offense to run their record to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Central Piedmont 4-A play.

West’s offense road-graded Reynolds throughout, piling up 484 rushing yards, with tailbacks Jevante Long and Nasion Johnson combining for 461 yards and four touchdowns. The Titans bounced back from two weeks on the sidelines after the discovery of COVID in the program.

The Titans missed games with CPC rivals East Forsyth and Glenn. They have games with Reagan and Davie remaining. It took them almost the entire first quarter to score, with Johnson getting the final yard in a 98-yard scoring drive.

The Titans' defense forced five turnovers.

Stars

West Forsyth

Jevante Long, 24 carries for 280 yards, two touchdowns

Nasion Johnson, 17 carries for 181 yards, two touchdowns.

Jaylen James, 4 catches for 27 yards, one touchdown

Reynolds

Caden Davis, 24 or 45 passing for 229 yards, 3 interceptions

Antonio Yates, 10 catches for 97 yards

Tyreik Leach, 7 catches for 78 yards

Noteworthy

The Titans ground down the Demons’ defense, scoring on drives of 98, 48, 64 and 90 yards. They piled up 484 rushing yards on 48 carries. Long gained 172 yards on 17 carries in the first half alone, breaking off eight runs longer than 10 yards. Of his 24 carries, 13 went for at least 10 yards.

Davis had three turnovers in the first half: two fumbles and a pass interception. A muffed snap ended one Reynolds threat, and an interception ended another in West territory.

Records

Reynolds — 1-4 (0-3)

West Forsyth — 3-0 (1-0)

Next up

Reynolds, home with Glenn, April 1

West Forsyth, at Reagan, April 2

Summary

West Forsyth 42, Reynolds 12

Reynolds;0;6;6;0;—;12

West Forsyth;6;16;13;7;—;42

WF — Nasion Johnson 24 run (kick failed) :17 first quarter

WF — Javante Long, 1 run (Nasion Johnson run), 7:54 second quarter

REY — Caden Davis 2 run (kick failed), 4:51, second quarter

WF — Jaylen James 13 pass from Kian Bailey (Nasion Johnson run), 1:57 second quarter

WF — Nasion Johnson 28 run (run failed), 11:19, third quarter

WF — Javante Long, 27 run (Jaylen James kick), 4:15, third quarter

REY — Caden Davis 1 run (pass failed), 1:24, third quarter

WF — Kian Bailey 3 run (Megan Peters kick), 4:51, fourth quarter

Tags

