Long, Johnson propel West past Reynolds

CLEMMONS — After two weeks on the sidelines because of COVID-19, West Forsyth injected some excitement back into its football season by blasting visiting Reynolds 42-12 on Friday night.
The Titans cashed in on three long scoring drives in the first half, while chalking up better than 250 yards of offense to run their record to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Central Piedmont 4-A play.
West’s offense road-graded Reynolds throughout, piling up 484 rushing yards, with tailbacks Jevante Long and Nasion Johnson combining for 461 yards and four touchdowns. The Titans bounced back from two weeks on the sidelines after the discovery of COVID in the program.
The Titans missed games with CPC rivals East Forsyth and Glenn. They have games with Reagan and Davie remaining. It took them almost the entire first quarter to score, with Johnson getting the final yard in a 98-yard scoring drive.
The Titans' defense forced five turnovers.
Stars
West Forsyth
Jevante Long, 24 carries for 280 yards, two touchdowns
Nasion Johnson, 17 carries for 181 yards, two touchdowns.
Jaylen James, 4 catches for 27 yards, one touchdown
Reynolds
Caden Davis, 24 or 45 passing for 229 yards, 3 interceptions
Antonio Yates, 10 catches for 97 yards
Tyreik Leach, 7 catches for 78 yards
Noteworthy
The Titans ground down the Demons’ defense, scoring on drives of 98, 48, 64 and 90 yards. They piled up 484 rushing yards on 48 carries. Long gained 172 yards on 17 carries in the first half alone, breaking off eight runs longer than 10 yards. Of his 24 carries, 13 went for at least 10 yards.
Davis had three turnovers in the first half: two fumbles and a pass interception. A muffed snap ended one Reynolds threat, and an interception ended another in West territory.
Records
Reynolds — 1-4 (0-3)
West Forsyth — 3-0 (1-0)
Next up
Reynolds, home with Glenn, April 1
West Forsyth, at Reagan, April 2
Summary
West Forsyth 42, Reynolds 12
Reynolds;0;6;6;0;—;12
West Forsyth;6;16;13;7;—;42
WF — Nasion Johnson 24 run (kick failed) :17 first quarter
WF — Javante Long, 1 run (Nasion Johnson run), 7:54 second quarter
REY — Caden Davis 2 run (kick failed), 4:51, second quarter
WF — Jaylen James 13 pass from Kian Bailey (Nasion Johnson run), 1:57 second quarter
WF — Nasion Johnson 28 run (run failed), 11:19, third quarter
WF — Javante Long, 27 run (Jaylen James kick), 4:15, third quarter
REY — Caden Davis 1 run (pass failed), 1:24, third quarter
WF — Kian Bailey 3 run (Megan Peters kick), 4:51, fourth quarter