Long, Johnson propel West past Reynolds

CLEMMONS — After two weeks on the sidelines because of COVID-19, West Forsyth injected some excitement back into its football season by blasting visiting Reynolds 42-12 on Friday night.

The Titans cashed in on three long scoring drives in the first half, while chalking up better than 250 yards of offense to run their record to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Central Piedmont 4-A play.

West’s offense road-graded Reynolds throughout, piling up 484 rushing yards, with tailbacks Jevante Long and Nasion Johnson combining for 461 yards and four touchdowns. The Titans bounced back from two weeks on the sidelines after the discovery of COVID in the program.

The Titans missed games with CPC rivals East Forsyth and Glenn. They have games with Reagan and Davie remaining. It took them almost the entire first quarter to score, with Johnson getting the final yard in a 98-yard scoring drive.

The Titans' defense forced five turnovers.

Stars

West Forsyth

Jevante Long, 24 carries for 280 yards, two touchdowns

Nasion Johnson, 17 carries for 181 yards, two touchdowns.