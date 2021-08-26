Long, Morris lead West Forsyth past Oak Grove

Visiting West Forsyth scored twice in 64 seconds in the first quarter and was never seriously threatened last night in a 37-20 win over Oak Grove in the Titans’ second win of the season over a non-conference foe.
Why the Titans won
West Forsyth’s offense put up 30 points for the second straight game. The Titans, who had more than 400 yards total offense, were never really stopped by Oak Grove, only by a myriad of penalties. West’s defense made several big stops to hold the Grizzlies to field-goal attempts instead of giving up touchdowns.
Why the Grizzlies lost
They couldn’t tackle West Forsyth running back Javenta Long or cover wide receiver Bralen Morris — pretty tough tasks for any defense.
Stars
West Forsyth
RB Jeventa Long — The senior carried 22 times for 275 yards and a touchdown. He had 10 runs of 10 yards or better, including six on six consecutive carries in the first half
WR Bralen Morris — Three catches for 62 yards and three touchdowns.
Oak Grove
QB Connor Creech — 14-of-28 passing for 237 yards.
WR Ethan Yarborough — 7 catches for 59 yards.
The big plays
West Forsyth spread-eagled the Grizzles with three big plays on their first two possessions, two of them passes from Chris Van Kleeck to Bralen Morris. Morris reached around an Oak Grove defensive back while being interfered with to make a catch for a 33-yard gain, then he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass. On West’s second possession, Jevante Long had a 22-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0.
Alejandro Morillon’s 50-yard field goal gave West a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter, and on the final play of the half, Van Kleeck hit Isaiah Kimbrough with a 33-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-6.
Don Robinson’s interception and 75-yard return for a touchdown midway through the third quarter blunted an Oak Grove drive and pushed West’s lead to 30-6.
Patrick Stewart’s 70-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, plus a 15-yard penalty on the Titans, set up the Grizzlies’ first touchdown, a 7-yard run by Ethan Yarborough.
West got a scare midway through the second quarter when standout linebacker Mack David went down with a knee injury and did not return. Coaches later termed the injury a “contusion” and a “short-term thing.”
Three things we learned
1. West Forsyth has produced some great running backs in the past decade, and Jevante Long is the equal of any of them.
2. Oak Grove’s passing attack will be a problem for Class 3A opponents to deal with. QB Conner Creech has a handful of capable receivers.
3. If penalty flags were corn seeds, West Forsyth would have harvested several bushels last night, drawing 14 penalties for 135 yards in the first half alone and wound up with 17 penalties for 182 yards. Penalties were about all that stopped the Titans’ offense.
What they said
“It was a win tonight. Anytime you have as many penalties as we had, you can’t be happy. I think we took a step back tonight on offense. Last week we played better up front, and we had two fumbles and all those penalties. We need to clean that up.
“Jevante Long is amazing. He looks like he’s dragging, and you give it to him and he gets another 15 yards” — Sean Joyce, West Forsyth’s offensive coordinator.
“I feel like in the first half we didn’t play well. We were intimidated a little. In the second half, I was extremely proud of our athletes. They played hard and played with guts.” — Mark Holcombe, Oak Grove’s coach.
Records
West Forsyth 2-0.
Oak Grove 1-1.
Up next
West Forsyth: At Weddington, Friday, Sept. 3.
Oak Grove: At Ragsdale, Friday, Sept. 3
Scoring Summary
West Forsyth 14 10 6 7 — 37
Oak Grove 0 6 7 7 — 20
WF — Bralen Morris 14 pass from Chris Van Kleeck (Alejandro Morillon kick), 6:51 first
WF — Jevante Long 22 run (Alejandro Morillon kick), 5:47 first
OG — Aiden Daugherty 26 FG, 11:10 second
WF — Alejandro Morillion 50 FG, 8:56, second
OG — Aiden Daugherty 25 FG, 5:19 second
WF — Isaiah Kimbrough 33 pass from Chris Van Kleeck (Alejandro Morillon kick), 6.9 second
WF — Don Robinson 75 interception return (kick failed), 4:49 third
OG — Ethan Yarborough 7 run (Aiden Daugherty kick), 3:51 third
WF — Bralen Morris 15 pass from Chris Van Kleeck (Alejanddro Morillon kick) 5:56 fourth
OG — Josh Yokeley 1 run (Aiden Daugherty kick), 1:39 fourth