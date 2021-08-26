Long, Morris lead West Forsyth past Oak Grove

1. West Forsyth has produced some great running backs in the past decade, and Jevante Long is the equal of any of them.

2. Oak Grove’s passing attack will be a problem for Class 3A opponents to deal with. QB Conner Creech has a handful of capable receivers.

3. If penalty flags were corn seeds, West Forsyth would have harvested several bushels last night, drawing 14 penalties for 135 yards in the first half alone and wound up with 17 penalties for 182 yards. Penalties were about all that stopped the Titans’ offense.

What they said

“It was a win tonight. Anytime you have as many penalties as we had, you can’t be happy. I think we took a step back tonight on offense. Last week we played better up front, and we had two fumbles and all those penalties. We need to clean that up.

“Jevante Long is amazing. He looks like he’s dragging, and you give it to him and he gets another 15 yards” — Sean Joyce, West Forsyth’s offensive coordinator.

“I feel like in the first half we didn’t play well. We were intimidated a little. In the second half, I was extremely proud of our athletes. They played hard and played with guts.” — Mark Holcombe, Oak Grove’s coach.

Records