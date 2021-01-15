Longtime high school basketball coach Napoleon Cloud has died; He coached at West Forsyth and Glenn

Napoleon Cloud, a fixture as a boys basketball coach at Glenn High School and West Forsyth for many years, has died.

Cloud, who retired in the summer of 2000, coached for 38 years in the Triad. Then after his retirement he served as a volunteer assistant at Carver, from which he graduated in 1958.

One of his many former players, Josh Howard, now an NAIA coach in Dallas, was an NBA All-Star with the Dallas Mavericks. He said that said Cloud was instrumental in his development.

“After practice we would stay in the gym and he showed me how to play defense and I’ll always remember those moments,” said Howard, who went on to star and graduate from Wake Forest before becoming a No. 1 draft pick with the Mavericks in 2003.

Howard said Cloud was a father figure that he needed in those teenage years at Glenn.

“He would take us home from practice, sometimes feed us, and he was just an all-around good guy who helped us along,” Howard said. “Looking back and thinking about all he did for me and a lot of other guys I’m not sure where we’d all be.”