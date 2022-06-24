Macy Pate, Reagan High School golfer, on her Wake Forest commitment, how she can improve, No. 2 and 57

Two years remain before Macy Pate, a rising junior at Reagan High School, can tee it up for the Wake Forest women's golf team.

But she already considers herself a part of the Old Gold and Black.

"I'm not just playing for Macy Pate," she says. "I'm playing as a Wake Forest golf commit."

Pate's announcement Sunday that she would attend Wake Forest, after high school graduation in 2024, contributed to a banner weekend not only for her but for Demon Deacons golf.

• Jennifer Kupcho, a 2019 alumna of the Wake Forest program led by fourth-year coach Kim Lewellen, won the Meijer LPGA Classic in a playoff on the same day Pate announced her decision. The win was Kupcho's second this season.

• Will Zalatoris, who played for Coach Jerry Haas' men's team, finished second in the U.S. Open on Sunday, a second straight runner-up finish in a major championship and his sixth top 10 in nine Grand Slam events since 2020.

• Then on Monday, Pate and former Reagan teammate Morgan Ketchum, the Class 4-A state champion who will be a freshman and play at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall semester, shot matching 69s at Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro to snare the top two of four available spots in that qualifying event for the United States Golf Association's U.S. Girls' Junior in July in Bowling Green, Ky.

Pate practices and plays at Maple Chase Country Club in Winston-Salem, and she also gets in rounds at Old Town Club. She works with swing coach Brad Leubchow; sometimes with her father, Chris; and sometimes with former Wake Forest coach Dianne Dailey.

Pate will play in the Donna Andrews Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., beginning Sunday, and she'll compete in the North & South Junior July 2-6 and the North & South Women's Amateur July 10-16, both at Pinehurst.

The 16-year-old who shot a 57 last fall for Reagan, coached by Jay Allred and Mary Kate Bowman Choat, in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference tournament discussed her commitment to Wake Forest and her golf game by phone this week.

Q: Tell us about this amazing weekend you had, which continued on Monday.

MP: "Wake's always been my absolute dream school. I went to a prospect camp in 2018; I think I was in sixth or seventh grade. I was amazed how at how they did everything: the practice facilities, the whole campus. Everything about Wake Forest, I just fell in love with. Ever since then, that's kind of what I wanted, to go to Wake. Coach Kim called me on Wednesday (June 15), which is the first day of recruiting for my class. I was like, 'I've made it! This is as good as it gets (laughs).'"

Q: For a rising junior, how does it feel in summer of 2022 to have that decision made and taken care of?

MP: "I can just play golf, and I don't have to worry about anything. If I have a great round, that's great. But if I don't play as well, then I don't have to worry about 'college coaches aren't going to want me because of this round.' And then (Monday), the first day I played after my announcement, and I told my dad when I got done, 'There's such a weight lifted off my shoulders. I don't have to worry about it anymore.'"

Q: Because recruiting and college sports are changing, how much discussion either from you or your family's end or a school's end involves name, image and likeness or mental health?

MP: "For golf, it's more of an individual thing with NIL deals (she likes seeing companies more involved with girls golfers). Mental health-wise, that is a big component just because of how much time you spend with your team and with your coaches. You're not just a golfer anymore; you're golfing for everybody. I know several of the girls on the Wake Forest team, and I know a couple that are coming in. They're the nicest girls you could ever meet. They're already so welcoming to me, and so is Coach Kim and Coach Ryan (Potter).

"I feel really good about the decision I've made for all of the components, not just academically and athletically but also that."

Q: Much could change, but what might interest you academically, and maybe 30 years down the road, after golf, what would you like to be doing?

MP: "I'll probably end up being a communications major and do something in marketing. I enjoy that, take a lot of classes with that at Reagan."

Q: What are the strongest parts of your game right now?

MP: "I'm putting well, and I have a lot of confidence there. Putting is a really important part of the game, and I've got that under control right now (laughs). I'm always a pretty good ball-striker. I always hit a lot of greens, so I have a lot of opportunities. If I can continue to do that and I'll keep up the good work, it should be good."

Q: What is the biggest opportunity for improvement?

MP: "Technique-wise, my short game, my chipping, could probably get a little bit better. And my wedge game. It's such important parts of the game. Mental game is always a tough thing. You're out on the golf course for five hours, and it's kind of hard to keep focus for that long. Trying to find a way that if I lose focus, get it back."

Q: What is your workout game like outside of golf?

MP: "I train a lot as an athlete, training all parts of my body. I usually work out every day. I lift two or three days a week and then on other days I'll do cardio, I'll run for a while or ride the exercise bike. I can't say enough about how much that's transformed my golf game, how much stronger I feel on the course and and how much easier it is walking 18 holes."

Q: Tell me about your relationship with Morgan and with Anna Howerton from the Reagan team.

MP: "We're all really good friends. We hang out all the time, on the golf course, outside of golf. We have so much fun together. We joke and we cut up. We're always giving each other criticism (laughs), in a fun way, in a nice way. But we're really competitive. I've told them this so many times, I want to beat both of them, but I want them to play good enough."

Q: How much of Wake Forest's golf success last weekend were you able to follow, and how much golf do you get to watch?

MP: "I went and practiced Sunday morning, and I was like, 'We've got to come home and watch the U.S. Open.' And I knew that Jennifer Kupcho was also playing really well in the LPGA event. We had the Open on the TV and I had the LPGA event on my phone. Every few shots, I'd be like, 'Jennifer just hit this. Jennifer just did this.' And then she won in the playoff. Second win of the year. Everything is going well for Deacs golf right now. ...

"We watch a lot of pro golf. That's usually all that's on the TV. It's so fun to watch, especially when you play golf, and it's really entertaining to see the pros do great things but also see them mess up and do some of the same things; you're always going to make a bad swing here and there. I do really like Will Zalatoris. He's a good player, but he's also a really good person. He's been a good person for Wake golf; he's still out there carrying the yardage book that says 'Go Deacs' on the back. Obviously Tiger Woods is always a big take for me. If Tiger's on, nothing else is happening; we're just watching Tiger (laughs)."

Q: How many times have you played No. 2 at Pinehurst, and what did you think?

MP: "Maybe three times? I love No. 2 (she believes she has shot even par to +2). It's hard, but it's fun to play because you have to hit the right shot and you have to hit it straight. But there's also reward for your good shots. It's a fun test of golf. But course No. 4, I probably like it better than No. 2. There are panoramic views of the whole golf course, and it's so beautiful."

Q: What acclaim has the 57 brought your way?

MP: "It's been pretty crazy. People still know about it, which is really crazy to me. It took me a while for it to ever sink in that's what I did. I just went out to play golf that day. We were up in Indiana a couple of weeks ago for the Pete & Alice Dye Junior Invitational, and we were at this golf course that's at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We go out and look at the golf course, we come back in, and my dad's like, 'Yeah, she does this, and she's playing this.' And the guys were like, 'Oh, yeah, we know her' (laughs). How crazy is that? It's so weird. But it's funny."