Mary Garber girls basketball tournament canceled

"All of you already know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the NCHSAA to adjust the upcoming high school basketball season to a beginning date of January 4, 2021. and a limit of 14 regular-season games," Kirkpatrick said in the email. "Unfortunately, this time frame will not allow the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club to host our 32nd annual Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament. Our organization is looking forward to resuming our annual tradition of tipping off the high school girls basketball season in 2021."