Mary Garber girls basketball tournament canceled

WINSTON-SALEM — The Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament, a Thanksgiving week fixture since 1989, is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chris Kirkpatrick, tournament director for the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club, announced the decision in an email Saturday.
"All of you already know that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the NCHSAA to adjust the upcoming high school basketball season to a beginning date of January 4, 2021. and a limit of 14 regular-season games," Kirkpatrick said in the email. "Unfortunately, this time frame will not allow the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club to host our 32nd annual Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament. Our organization is looking forward to resuming our annual tradition of tipping off the high school girls basketball season in 2021."
This year's edition of the 16-team tournament, named for the award-winning former Winston-Salem Journal sportswriter, was to be played at Atkins and Glenn high schools.
