Matthews Butler pummels Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — Welcome to the big leagues, Bobcats.
Glenn, the Central Piedmont 4-A champion, ran into a buzzsaw in the first round of the Class 4-A state playoffs last night, getting tattooed 42-7 by visiting Matthews Butler.
The Bulldogs, seeded No. 6, put three touchdowns on the board in each of the first two quarters, raised their record to 7-1 and earned a second-round matchup next Friday with the winner of last night’s Hickory Grove-Charlotte Providence game. Glenn, the No. 3 seed, finished 5-2.
Neither team scored in the second half.
Stars
Butler: Davion Nelson, 19 carries for 138 yards, three touchdowns. Parish Metzger, 13 of 21 passing, 152 yards, two touchdowns; A.J. Starks, two blocked punts.
Glenn: Camden Coleman, 18 of 32 passing for 132 yards. Levine Smith, 78 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Notable
Two of Butler’s three first-quarter touchdowns were direct results of Glenn turnovers. On the kickoff after the Bulldogs’ first touchdown, Glenn’s A.J. Cloverdale was separated from the ball on a vicious hit, and teammate Donovan Woods scooped up the bouncing ball and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown. On the ensuing possession, linebacker Isiah Lawson made a leaping interception of a Camden Coleman pass at the Glenn 47, and Butler scored eight plays later, with Davion Nelson scoring from the two with 1:19 to play.
Coleman was all the offense the Bobcats could muster in the first half. He completed 10 of 21 passes for 72 yards, while Glenn was finishing with minus-6 yards rushing on 11 carries. For the game, the Bobcats finished with minus-10 yards rushing which included five quarterback sacks for 40 yards in losses.
Two Butler scores came after punts that were partially blocked — by the same player, linebacker A.J. Starks. His partial block on the first play of the second quarter resulted in an 8-yard punt, setting Butler up at the 30 for a 5-play drive capped by Nelson’s 1-yard run. A second partial block resulted in a 14-yard punt and a 4-play, 43-yard drive capped by Nelson’s 27-yard run that made it 42-7 with 2:33 left in the half.
They said it
“There’s no excuse; they came in and took it to us. It’s not what I expected; I never expected for us to get beat like that. They came in and hit us in the mouth early. But our defense did a great job not letting them score in the second half.” — Antwon Stevenson, Glenn’s head coach.
“Something changed in this team as soon as the season ended, our leadership, focus. They did everything they could to prepare for this game.
“We tell them that a couple of plays every game will change it, but you don’t know when they’re gonna happen. Tonight, it was that fumble on the kickoff. You get a good team on their heels, especially early, and the momentum changes.” — Brian Hice, Matthews Butler’s coach.
Summary
Butler;21;21;0;0;—;42
Glenn;0;7;0;0;—;7
BUT — Jake Snapp 40 pass from Parish Metzger (Elijah Swett kick), 6:58, first quarter
BUT — Donovan Woods 16 fumble return (Elijah Swett kick), 6:50, first quarter
BUT — Davion Nelson 2 run (Elijah Swett kick), 1:19, first quarter
BUT — Davion Nelson 1 run (Elijah Swett kick), 10:41, second quarter
GL — Levine Smith 78 kickoff return (Elisabeth Kykes kick), 10:28, second quarter
BUT — Alex Judge, 22 pass from Parish Metzger (Elijah Sweet kick), 8:43, second quarter
BUT — Davion Nelson 22 run (Elijah Swett kick), 2:33, second quarter
Records: Butler 7-1; Glenn 5-2