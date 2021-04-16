Matthews Butler pummels Glenn

Coleman was all the offense the Bobcats could muster in the first half. He completed 10 of 21 passes for 72 yards, while Glenn was finishing with minus-6 yards rushing on 11 carries. For the game, the Bobcats finished with minus-10 yards rushing which included five quarterback sacks for 40 yards in losses.

Two Butler scores came after punts that were partially blocked — by the same player, linebacker A.J. Starks. His partial block on the first play of the second quarter resulted in an 8-yard punt, setting Butler up at the 30 for a 5-play drive capped by Nelson’s 1-yard run. A second partial block resulted in a 14-yard punt and a 4-play, 43-yard drive capped by Nelson’s 27-yard run that made it 42-7 with 2:33 left in the half.

They said it

“There’s no excuse; they came in and took it to us. It’s not what I expected; I never expected for us to get beat like that. They came in and hit us in the mouth early. But our defense did a great job not letting them score in the second half.” — Antwon Stevenson, Glenn’s head coach.

“Something changed in this team as soon as the season ended, our leadership, focus. They did everything they could to prepare for this game.