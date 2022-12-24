 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Meet the 2022 JournalNow.com All-Area football team

  • 0

The JournalNow.com All-Area football team for the 2022 season, compiled by Joe Sirera. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mount Tabor East Forsyth football (copy)

East Forsyth quarterback Jaylen Alexander-Raynor passed for 2,944 yards and 40 touchdowns and ran for 1,259 and 17 TDs to earn the Offensive Player of the Year award in voting by area coaches.

JAYLEN ALEXANDER-RAYNOR

QB, 6-feet-1, 205 pounds, senior, East Forsyth

Jaylen Alexander-Raynor

East Forsyth’s Jaylen Alexander-Raynor

A true dual-threat quarterback who beat teams with his arm and his feet, as well as his head, Alexander-Raynor led the Eagles to 12-1 record and the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Completed 186 of 285 passes for 2,944 yards, with 40 touchdowns and three interceptions. … Rushed for 1,259 yards and 17 TDs on 145 carries. … Was also first-team All-Area as a junior during the fall 2021 season. ... Central Piedmont 4-A’s offensive player of the year. … Participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Arkansas State.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

East Forsyth Glenn football (copy)

East Forsyth linebacker R.J. Brown returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' 26-0 win at Glenn on Oct. 21. Brown led the Eagles with 136 tackles, including 25 for losses, and had five sacks to earn the Defensive Player of the Year award in voting by area coaches.

R.J. BROWN

LB, 6-feet, 200 pounds, senior, East Forsyth

Fast, physical, sideline-to-sideline linebacker for the Central Piedmont 4-A champions. … Brown led the Eagles with 136 tackles, including 25 for losses, and had five sacks. … Also intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles, recovered one, blocked five kicks and scored two touchdowns. ... Two-time all-state, three-time All-Area and three-time all-conference selection. … CPC’s defensive player of the year. … Committed to Gardner-Webb.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

JAYLEN ALEXANDER-RAYNOR

See Offensive Player of the Year

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

West Forsyth's Caman Chaplin

CAMAN CHAPLIN

RB, 5-10, 175, junior, West Forsyth

The latest in a long line of outstanding backs for the Titans, Chaplin rushed for 1,605 yards on 230 carries, with 16 touchdowns. … Also caught 15 passes for 155 yards for a West Forsyth team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Set a school record with a 362-yard rushing game (on 37 carries). … All Central Piedmont 4-A.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

North Davidson's Xavion Hayes

XAVION HAYES

RB, 6-1, 195, senior, North Davidson

The featured back for the Black Knights for two seasons, Hayes also developed into a receiving threat as a senior for a team that reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Rushed for 1,889 yards on 254 carries with 18 touchdowns. … Added 24 catches for 455 yards and four TDs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A. … Was a first-team All-Area selection in the fall 2021 season as an offensive athlete. … Considering multiple college scholarship offers.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

East Forsyth's Que’Sean Brown

QUE’SEAN BROWN

WR, 5-10, 160, senior, East Forsyth

An explosive athlete who also received All-Area votes as a kick returner, Brown was a threat to score every time he touched the ball for the Eagles. … Finished with 48 catches for 1,009 yards and 15 touchdowns, despite missing most of two games with an injury. … Also had 219 yards and four TDs on the ground and added 236 return yards and a TD for an East Forsyth team that finished 12-1 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Central Piedmont 4-A’s offensive player of the year as a junior and a two-time all-conference and All-Area selection. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Duke.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Winston-Salem Prep's Areion Matthews

AREION MATTHEWS

WR, 6-3, 225, senior, Winston-Salem Prep

Big-bodied receiver who used his All-Area basketball talent to make a major impact on the football field. … Matthews had 2,126 all-purpose yards (1,430 receiving, 431 rushing, 265 returning kicks) and scored 17 touchdowns for a Phoenix team that reached the NCHSAA Class 1-A West playoffs. … Also had four 2-point conversions. … Two-time all-conference selection in football. … Has recruiting interest from a number of Division I and Division II programs in football.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Mount Tabor's Shamarius Peterkin

SHAMARIUS PETERKIN

WR, 6-2, 170, sophomore, Mount Tabor

The player teammates and coaches call “Snook” is a big-time athlete who also is a basketball standout and received All-Area votes as a defensive back and took over as quarterback for the Spartans late in the season. … Caught 14 passes for 305 yards and six touchdowns and ran 49 times for 331 yards and three TDs. … Completed 17 of 27 passes for 239 yards with four TDs as a quarterback for a Mount Tabor team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Also returned a punt for a touchdown. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has football scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Maryland and UNC-Charlotte among others.

Jayvontay Conner (copy)

East Forsyth's Jayvontay Conner.

JAYVONTAY CONNER

TE, 6-3, 240, senior, East Forsyth

A prototypical pass-catching tight end who moved from Alabama to Forsyth County for his senior year, Conner caught 50-plus passes for 852 yards and 14 touchdowns and added a rushing TD for the Eagles. … Earned All-Central Piedmont 4-A honors for an East Forsyth Team that finished 12-1 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Ole Miss.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Glenn's Tyshon Holland

TYSHON HOLLAND

OL, 6-1, 285, senior, Glenn

A four-year starter for the Bobcats, Holland was a physical presence who also provided leadership as a two-year captain. … Glenn coaches graded him at 88 percent as a blocker this year. … One of the best at his position in school history. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior and a two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A pick. … Has recruiting interest form a number of Division II programs.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

West Forsyth's Desmond Jackson

DESMOND JACKSON

OL, 6-5, 290, junior, West Forsyth

The latest dominating offensive lineman for the Titans. … Jackson had 35 knockdown blocks and gave up no sacks this year while grading out at 86 percent with West Forsyth’s coaches. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

Sam Pendleton (copy)

Reagan's Sam Pendleton

SAM PENDLETON

OL, 6-5, 300, senior, Reagan

A mauler and a technician as a blocker, Pendleton graded out at 91 percent for his high school career. … A three-year starter and two-time team captain. … Combined with fellow first-team All-Area selection Spencer Webb to fuel one of the area’s most productive offenses as the Raiders went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time all-conference, All-Area and all-state. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Notre Dame.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Mount Tabor's Austin Pittman

AUSTIN PITTMAN

OL, 6-3, 350, senior, Mount Tabor

A team captain who set the tone for the Spartans with his physicality while playing tackle or guard. … Mount Tabor graded him at 82 percent as a blocker this season. … Helped Mount Tabor finish 9-3 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Three-time all-conference player and two-time All-Area selection. … Committed to Norfolk State.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Reagan's Spencer Webb

SPENCER WEBB

OL, 6-4, 310, senior, Reagan

Finishes blocks as well as anyone in the area and set an example with his effort for the Raiders. … Graded out at 88 percent for his career at Reagan and helped Reagan finish 8-3 this year with a berth in the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior. … Has narrowed his college choices to Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan and UNC-Charlotte.

DEFENSE

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

East Forsyth's Nick Martin

NICK MARTIN

DL, 6-2, 210, senior, East Forsyth

One of the premier pass-rushers in the state, Martin set a school record with 24½ sacks as a senior and had 29 hurries. … Finished the year with 91 tackles, including 33 for losses for an Eagles team that went 12-1 and reached the third round of the NCSHAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Also forced four fumbles, recovered two, blocked one place-kick and blocked a punt. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A and All-Area selection. … Considering multiple scholarship offers.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Glenn's Josh Nolan

JOSH NOLAN

DL, 6-1, 310, senior, Glenn

A four-year varsity starter for the Bobcats, Nolan commanded double-teams for much of his high school career. … Finished his senior year with 39 tackles, including 14 for losses, and seven sacks. … His work inside often freed up teammates to make plays. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A and All-Area selection. … Gaining recruiting interest from Division II programs.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Oak Grove's Blake Shinault

BLAKE SHINAULT

DL, 6-1, 245, senior, Oak Grove

Anchor of the defensive line for a Grizzlies team that won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, went 11-1 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Finished with 81 tackles, 21 of them for losses, and eight sacks. … Also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and blocked two kicks. … A two-year starter and two-time all-conference selection, Shinault has college recruiting interest.

All Area Football Players 2021

Reagan's Semaj Turner

SEMAJ TURNER

DL, 6-3, 245, senior, Reagan

The heart and soul of the Raiders’ defense for three years, Turner was a focus of every opponent’s game plan. … Finished the season with 82 tackles, 26 of them for losses, 14 ½ sacks and 48 hurries while typically facing multiple blockers. … Also forced two fumbles and recovered one for a Reagan team that went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time captain, two-time all-conference and two-time All-Area selection. … Was the Central Piedmont 4-A’s defensive player of the year as a junior. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Duke.

R.J. BROWN

See Defensive Player of the Year

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

West Forsyth's Caleb David

CALEB DAVID

LB, 6-0, 205, junior, West Forsyth

Following in the footsteps of big brother Mack David as a Titan, Caleb is leaving his own legacy. … Finished his junior season with 140 tackles and six sacks. … Added a forced fumble, an interception and a safety for a West Forsyth team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has recruiting interest from multiple Division I programs.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Mount Tabor's Jerome Gibson

JEROME GIBSON

LB, 6-0, 195, junior, Mount Tabor

A playmaker at the second level for a Spartans team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Credited with 105 tackles, including 21 for losses, and added 11 sacks. … Also had a rushing touchdown. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Reagan's Nick Hall

NICK HALL

LB, 6-0, 200, senior, Reagan

The anchor at the second level for the Raiders’ defense the last two seasons. … Had 102 tackles, including 11 for losses, as a senior. … Also had 2½ sacks, eight hurries and an interception for a Reagan team that went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Was a second-team All-Area selection as a junior.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Reagan's Landan Callahan

LANDAN CALLAHAN

DB, 6-0, 165, junior, Reagan

A lock-down cover corner for a team that liked to play man-to-man defense. … Callahan finished with 40 tackles,18 pass break-ups, two interceptions and a forced fumble for a Raiders team that went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has scholarship offers from Duke, East Carolina, North Carolina, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others.

Tashawn Jeter

Reynolds’ Tashawn Jeter

TASHAWN JETER

DB, 6-1, 180, senior, Reynolds

A long cover corner who didn’t pick off any passes because teams didn’t throw at him often, but broke up seven. … Two-time all-conference selection who was second-team All-Area as a junior. … Played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. … Committed to Marshall.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

East Forsyth's Matthew Joines

MATTHEW JOINES

DB, 6-1, 185, senior, East Forsyth

A leader and playmaker on the back end for an Eagles team that went 12-1 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Finished with 101 tackles, nine pass break-ups, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a senior. … Three-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Committed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

West Forsyth's Marcus Wilson

MARCUS WILSON

DB, 6-1, 190, junior, West Forsyth

A defensive back who had to play multiple positions this season because of injuries, Wilson made plays wherever he went. … Was in on 84 tackles and had four sacks and two interceptions for a Titans team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Already has a scholarship offer from Liberty.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Oak Grove's Aiden Daugherty

AIDEN DAUGHERTY

K, 6-1, 165, junior, Oak Grove

Daugherty has handled kicking and punting for the Grizzlies for three years and his efforts this year helped them go 11-1 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A West playoffs. … Converted nine of 13 field-goal attempts, including four makes from 40 or more yards. … Made 38 of 40 extra-point kicks. … Averaged 32.7 yards per punt, with seven downed inside the 20. … Had 21 touchbacks on kickoffs. … All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A. … Has Division I recruiting interest.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Davie County's Palmer Williams

PALMER WILLIAMS

P, 6-3, 190, senior, Davie County

Averaged 43.6 yards per punt this year. … Had a long punt of 63 yards and eight of his kicks were downed inside the 20 (two inside the 10). … Also handled placements for the War Eagles, making five of eight field-goal attempts. … Had 32 kickoffs for touchbacks. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A and conference’s punter of the year. … Selected for the Adidas All-American game. … Committed to Baylor.

All Area Football Players 2021 (copy) (copy)

Glenn's Ajay Coverdale

AJAY COVERDALE

KR/PR, 6-2, 180, senior, Glenn

Had more than 500 yards in returns for the Bobcats and was a threat to go the distance every time the ball was in his hands. … As a receiver, Coverdale had 43 catches for 462 yards. … Added 211 yards as a runner. … Played the entire season with a torn rotator cuff. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Was first-team All-Area as a junior at defensive back.

Journal's All-Area Football Players (copy)

Mount Tabor's Ryan Thiel

RYAN THIEL

LS, 6-1, 185, senior, Mount Tabor

Handled snaps flawlessly for a Spartans team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TY MILLER

QB, 6-2, 195, junior, Davie County

The distributor for an explosive War Eagles offense, Miller had a strong first season as a starter. … Completed 59 percent of his passes for 2,200 yards with 24 touchdowns. … Also had four rushing TDs and a pair of 2-point conversions. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

JAYLEN MOORE

RB, 5-8, 165, freshman, Reagan

Didn’t become the Raiders’ featured back until injuries forced him into the lineup in Week 5, but literally ran with the opportunity and should be a four-year starter. … Moore had 77 carries for 921 yards (11.9 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns in seven games for a Reagan team that went 8-3 and reached the NCSHAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Has the potential to be a receiving threat as well. … All-conference in one of the Triad’s strongest leagues.

MARKELL SUMMERS

RB, 5-11, 185, junior, Davie County

The ground element in an explosive War Eagles offense, Summers also was a threat as a receiver out of the backfield. … Had 203 carries for 1,024 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Caught 40 passes for 352 yards and four TDs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

KENAZ McMILLIAN

WR, 6-0, 155, senior, Reynolds

A first-team All-Area selection a year ago, McMillian saw his numbers decline because of the Demons’ offensive struggles. … He still finished with 39 catches for 608 yards and three touchdowns. … Two-time All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Committed to Elon.

ZION MOYE

WR, 6-3, 175, senior, Walkertown

A big target when needed for a run-first Wolfpack team. … Had 31 catches for 604 yards and 13 touchdowns as Walkertown went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A West playoffs. … Also contributed on defense and had two interceptions as an outside linebacker. … All-Mid-State 2-A.

BRODIE SMITH

WR, 6-0, 180, senior, Davie County

The top receiving threat for an explosive War Eagles offense, Smith was the favorite target of second-team All-Area quarterback Ty Miller. … Caught 65 passes for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

SOLOMON GANTT

TE, 6-4, 210, senior, North Forsyth

A blocking tight end who also caught 11 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings. … Gantt has the frame to add weight at the next level. ... All-Mid-State 2-A selection.

MARK BERKLEY

OL, 6-2, 260, junior, East Forsyth

The left tackle for an Eagles team that went 12-1, won the Central Piedmont 4-A and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … East Forsyth’s coaches graded Berkley at 91 percent and credited him with 19 knockdown blocks. … All-conference. … Has the attention of college recruiters.

KAMRYN BLACKWELL

OL, 6-1, 310, senior, East Forsyth

Right guard for an Eagles team that went 12-1, won the Central Piedmont 4-A and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … East Forsyth’s coaches graded Blackwell at 87 percent and credited him with 22 knockdown blocks. … All-conference. … Has college recruiting interest.

GARRETT DiFOGGIO

OL, 6-1, 255, senior, Oak Grove

The Grizzlies’ coaches considered DiFoggio the most consistent offensive lineman for a team that averaged more than 300 yards per game. … A three-year starter, he helped Oak Grove go 11-1, win the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs this year. … All-conference selection.

ETHAN KREBS

OL, 6-3, 305, senior, West Forsyth

A steady presence up front for the Titans, Krebs did not give up a sack this year. … Was credited with 38 knockdown blocks and graded out at 86 percent. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has recruiting interest.

DREQUAN WILSON

OL, 6-2, 295, freshman, Winston-Salem Prep

Started every game at left tackle and did not give up a sack in his first season of high school football. … Wilson was credited with 25 pancake blocks. … Also contributed on defense, with 30 tackles, including 10 for losses, five sacks and three pass break-ups. … All-Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A.

DEFENSE

CHRIS ATKINS

DL, 6-2, 245, senior, Mount Tabor

An anchor and playmaker up front for a Spartans team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Was in on 68 tackles, including eight sacks. … Also contributed on offense, with two rushing touchdowns. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

DEITY DEABLO

DL, 6-5, 245, junior, Oak Grove

A physical specimen who’s still growing and has significant upside. … Deablo was credited with 39 solo tackles, including five for losses, and 11 assists for a Grizzlies team that went 11-1, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Also had two sacks and recovered a fumble. … All-conference. … Has Division I recruiting interest.

DARIEN MOORE

DL, 6-1, 230, senior, Glenn

A two-year starter, Moore played much bigger than his listed size for the Bobcats. … Had 52 tackles, including 18 for losses, and 15 sacks and was relentless in pursuit. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

MICHAEL MULLINS

DL, 6-2, 285, junior, East Forsyth

One of a number of standout defensive linemen for an Eagles team that went 12-1, won the Central Piedmont 4-A and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Was in on 86 tackles, including 14 for losses. … Had 7½ sacks and 14 hurries despite playing mostly in side. … Also recovered two fumbles and forced one. … All-conference. … Has the attention of college recruiters.

ZH’NARI CUTHRELL

LB, 5-10, 200, senior, Winston-Salem Prep

Cuthrell impacted the game in every way imaginable for the Phoenix’s defense. … Had 115 tackles, including 25 for losses, and finished with 11 sacks. … Added 10 pass break-ups, four forced fumbles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks. … Also scored a defensive touchdown. … All Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A.

JUSTIN HAYES

LB, 6-1, 205, senior, Davie County

A hard-hitting linebacker, Hayes was a defensive leader for the War Eagles. … Was in on 121 tackles and had 3 ½ sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

ROBERT JORDAN

LB, 5-10, 220, junior, Glenn

A two-year starter, Jordan is already a physical presence and a defensive leader as a junior. … Had 77 tackles, eight for losses, and four sacks. … Also caused four fumbles, intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A. … Has significant recruiting interest.

CHASE ROBERTSON

LB, 5-11, 175, senior, Oak Grove

A two-year starter, Robertson was a big reason why the Grizzlies went 11-1, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs. … Was named the conference’s defensive player of the year after finishing with 69 solo tackles, 23 assists and 10 tackles for losses. 

JADON BLAIR

DB, 6-4, 175, sophomore, Mount Tabor

A young safety with a lot of upside for the Spartans, Blair finished with 44 tackles and three interceptions. … Also saw spot duty at quarterback for a Mount Tabor team that went 9-3 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

JACOB PATTERSON

DB, 6-0, 170, junior, North Forsyth

A playmaker at free safety for the Vikings, Patterson had 41 tackles and five interceptions. … Also broke up five passes and forced two fumbles. … All-Mid-State 2-A. … Has Division I and Division II recruiting interest.

GAVIN STINSON

DB, 5-11, 160, senior, Oak Grove

Three-year starter who was a leader for a Grizzlies team that went 11-1, won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Finished with 61 solo tackles and 19 assists, broke up three passes and blocked two kicks. … Also contributed on offense with 15 catches for 294 yards and two touchdowns. … All-conference. … Has college recruiting interest.

ANTWAN WILLIAMSON

DB, 5-11, 160, senior, Mount Tabor

Strong in coverage and against the run for a Spartans team that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs. … Finished with 30 tackles, 24 pass break-ups and five interceptions. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

SPECIAL TEAMS

ALEJANDRO MORILLON

K, 5-10, 225, senior West Forsyth

Considered the best kicker in Titans history, Morillon converted 24 of 25 extra-point tries as a senior. … Went 2-fo-6 on field-goal attempts, but most of the misses were caused by poor snaps or blocking breakdowns. … Had 34 touchbacks on 45 kickoffs. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A.

JAHNAUL RITZIE

P, 6-3, 255, senior, Glenn

Better known as a defensive lineman, Ritzie averaged 42.3 yards per punt this season. … Also had 38 tackles, including six for losses, and three sacks for the Bobcats.

QUE’SEAN BROWN

WR, 5-10, 160, senior, East Forsyth

See WR on first-team offense

DYLAN LARIMORE

LS, 6-0, 205, junior, Walkertown

Handled snaps cleanly for a Wolfpack team that went 8-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 2-A West playoffs. … Also contributed for Walkertown as a defensive lineman. All-Mid-State 2-A.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

Carver: RB Reginald Dubose, senior; LB Bryan Green, freshman; DB Derrick Reid, sophomore.

East Forsyth: DB Nigel Gay, junior; OL Austin McNeill, junior.

Glenn: OL Grayson Johnson, junior.

Mount Tabor: DL Kevin Frazier, junior; WR/DB J.P. Peterkin, senior.

North Forsyth: OL/DL Zaire Adkins, senior; LB Bernard Williams III, senior.

Oak Grove: QB Connor Creech, junior; DL K.J. Leak, junior; LB Isaiah McGuffin, senior; LB Chris Tapia, senior.

Parkland: DL Jamiyo Dye, senior.

Reagan: LB Jeremiah Bailey, senior; K Ryder Lawson, junior.

Walkertown: QB Bryce Baker, sophomore; DB Mitrend Curry, sophomore; LB Chris McCorkle, senior; WR/DB/RB Jeremiah McIntyre-Peebles, senior; LB/RB Zakhi Mitchell, junior; DL J’Lynn Sheff, sophomore; DL Landon Venable, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Atkins: LB Brayden Dampier, senior; LB Broderick Freeman, senior.

Bishop McGuinness: WR/LB/QB Miller Aho, sophomore; QB/WR Jamison Graves, senior.

Carver: RB Antonio Samuels, freshman.

Glenn: WR Kamari Shell, sophomore; RB Brandon Sutton, junior; OL Jake Willard, senior.

Mount Tabor: RB Gio Caesar, senior; OL Antwan Lowery, junior.

North Forsyth: LB Rashad Boyd, junior; RB Lewis Green, junior; OL/DL Devon Huntley, sophomore; WR/DB Kerry Miller, junior; K Chayse Morgan, junior; DB Dominick Mounce, sophomore; LB Kenyon Smith, sophomore; QB Victor Wingate, junior.

Parkland: LB Jamari Cobb, senior; QB Riley Horton, sophomore.

Reagan: QB/WR Makhi Purvis, senior.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

