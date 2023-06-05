Mercy rules, or the early ending of games when one team has a large lead over the other, are coming to middle school sports in North Carolina.

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released revisions to the middle school athletic manual that will take effect for the 2023-24 school year. Among those changes are new mercy rules, for basketball, football, baseball, softball and soccer.

The mercy rules will be used if both teams agree before a game or by conference adoption. Conference adoption usually occurs before the season begins. If these conditions aren't met, the mercy rules will not be used in the game.

The DPI says the rule additions will, “(allow) teams to maintain dignity of the athletes.”

“I think that these rules absolutely do that,” said Ron Forsh, head coach of the Clemmons Middle School varsity boys basketball team. “You can know where you stand with the superior opponent, and that’s OK. I think that builds competitive character as well. You have to be able to lose, you have to be able to win, you have to be able to know where you stand realistically.”

Forsh said he thinks the new mercy rules will benefit athletes both mentally and physically, protecting the players’ morale from falling too low and preventing unnecessary injuries in games already out of reach. He also suggested that the rules will influence teams, especially his own, to uphold the integrity of their respective sports by allowing coaches to play their bench instead of telling starters to play the game the wrong way.

“I’m a coach that believes in calling off the dogs when it reaches a certain point,” Forsh said. “But, I’m not going to tell kids not to shoot the ball (or) turn the ball over on purpose…We don’t want to cheat the game ever.”

Mercy rules for individual sports

Basketball: If a team has a 28-point advantage over its opponent in the third quarter or later, there will be a continuous clock that only stops for shooting fouls, technical fouls, timeouts and injuries. The clock will continue to run for the rest of the game, regardless if the point differential becomes closer than 28 points.

Football: If a team has a 28-point advantage over its opponent at halftime or later, there will be a continuous clock that only stops for coaches’ and officials’ timeouts and injuries. The clock will continue to run for the rest of the game, regardless if the point differential becomes closer than 28 points.

Baseball and softball (fast pitch): The game will end if a team is ahead by 15 runs after three innings or 10 runs after five innings.

Soccer: The game will end if a team is ahead by seven goals at halftime or later.