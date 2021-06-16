Mitch Adams is named athletics director at Reagan High School

Mitch Adams, the athletics director at South Stokes, has been named the athletics director at Reagan High School.
Principal Brad Royal made the announcement on Wednesday morning that Adams, 43, will replace Alexis McCoy.
McCoy, who had been the athletics director the last 10 years, is moving to the central office as an assistant athletics director for middle schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.
“I think Mitch has nine total years in athletic director experience and that is huge,” Royal said on Wednesday morning. “Reagan is a bigger school with a lot more student-athletes, and we offer every sport the state allows us to offer plus club sports, but he is a seasoned AD who has done it all so we’re excited about him coming to Reagan.”
Royal said it’s not easy to watch McCoy leave but he is excited for the opportunity she has at the central office.
Adams becomes the third athletics director since the school opened in 2005 following Howard West and McCoy.
Adams has been at South Stokes the last 11 years but the last nine he’s been athletics director. Going from a 1-A school with around 550 students to a 4-A school with about 2,100 students will be the biggest change, according to Adams.
“There is a bigger budget, more teams and more fields to keep up with but I’m excited about this opportunity,” Adams said. “When this chance came I couldn’t pass it up, so my family and I are excited.”
Adams and his family live in Pinnacle, and won’t have to move because it’s the same commute he had going to South Stokes. He joked that now he’ll be driving downhill instead of going uphill to South Stokes.
Before he was athletics director at South Stokes he coached baseball and girls basketball.
“It’s funny but I replaced Gary Nail as baseball coach at South so those were big shoes to fill,” Adams said about Nail, who is the baseball coach at Reagan. “And now I’m filling those shoes of Mrs. McCoy, who I got to know a few years back when we joined the Frank Spencer.”
Adams, who graduated from Alleghany High School, played two years of basketball at Surry Community College before going to Appalachian State where he graduated in 2001.
“I’ve known Mitch for about the last 20 years and he’s a great person who has everything we were looking for,” Royal said. “With his experience, he’s hired coaches, set up for games and broken down after games, he’s worked with athletics boosters and the booking agents (for officials and referees) and he’s worked with the budgets. He may have done all of that at a smaller school but he’s done it and he’s done it well.”
