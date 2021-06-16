Mitch Adams is named athletics director at Reagan High School

Mitch Adams, the athletics director at South Stokes, has been named the athletics director at Reagan High School.

Principal Brad Royal made the announcement on Wednesday morning that Adams, 43, will replace Alexis McCoy.

McCoy, who had been the athletics director the last 10 years, is moving to the central office as an assistant athletics director for middle schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County.

“I think Mitch has nine total years in athletic director experience and that is huge,” Royal said on Wednesday morning. “Reagan is a bigger school with a lot more student-athletes, and we offer every sport the state allows us to offer plus club sports, but he is a seasoned AD who has done it all so we’re excited about him coming to Reagan.”

Royal said it’s not easy to watch McCoy leave but he is excited for the opportunity she has at the central office.

Adams becomes the third athletics director since the school opened in 2005 following Howard West and McCoy.

Adams has been at South Stokes the last 11 years but the last nine he’s been athletics director. Going from a 1-A school with around 550 students to a 4-A school with about 2,100 students will be the biggest change, according to Adams.