Mooresville scores early, often in win over Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — The end was swift for Glenn’s boys basketball team Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4-A state playoffs, but it didn’t come quickly.

Visiting Mooresville, winning its 21st game of the season against three losses, sent the Bobcats packing, scoring the last six points of the first quarter and closing the second quarter on an 11-2 run on the way to a 75-52 win.

Glenn missed 12 straight shots in the last three minutes of the first quarter and the first 3½ minutes of the second. After leading 10-9, the Bobcats were suddenly down 22-14, and they never recovered.

Much of the damage was done by guards Christian Herring and Dane Stewart, who scored 18 points each. Stewart had 11 points in the first half and Herring 15 in the second half. K.C. Shaw, who was averaging 20 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils, finished with 15 points, including three dunks.

Glenn led 5-0 two minutes into the game on a Zion Dixon 3-pointer and a driving layup from Anthony Davis, but a 9-2 run gave Mooresville a lead it never relinquished. The Blue Devils led 16-10 at the end of the quarter, 33-19 at halftime and 55-31 after three quarters.

Why the Blue Devils won