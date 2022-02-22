Mooresville scores early, often in win over Glenn

KERNERSVILLE — The end was swift for Glenn’s boys basketball team Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4-A state playoffs, but it didn’t come quickly.
Visiting Mooresville, winning its 21st game of the season against three losses, sent the Bobcats packing, scoring the last six points of the first quarter and closing the second quarter on an 11-2 run on the way to a 75-52 win.
Glenn missed 12 straight shots in the last three minutes of the first quarter and the first 3½ minutes of the second. After leading 10-9, the Bobcats were suddenly down 22-14, and they never recovered.
Much of the damage was done by guards Christian Herring and Dane Stewart, who scored 18 points each. Stewart had 11 points in the first half and Herring 15 in the second half. K.C. Shaw, who was averaging 20 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils, finished with 15 points, including three dunks.
Glenn led 5-0 two minutes into the game on a Zion Dixon 3-pointer and a driving layup from Anthony Davis, but a 9-2 run gave Mooresville a lead it never relinquished. The Blue Devils led 16-10 at the end of the quarter, 33-19 at halftime and 55-31 after three quarters.
Why the Blue Devils won
Mooresville dominated every phase of the game. It set a fast tempo that played to its athleticism and gave Glenn fits with an aggressive defense that blocked eight shots and held the Bobcats to 7-of-27 field goals in the first half.
Why the Bobcats lost
Glenn’s chances probably weren’t good before the opening tip, despite its 16th seed and Mooresville’s 17th seed. But the Bobcats lost their best player, point guard Zion Dixon, barely a minute into the second quarter when he drove for a layup, crashed to the ground, injuring his back and not returning.
Stars
Mooresville
Christian Howell 18 points
Dane Stewart 18 points
K.C. Shaw 15 points
Glenn
Anthony Davis 14 points
Amani Mock 11 points
Yorel Harris 10 points
They said it
“We knew they were bigger than we were, so we wanted to box everything in. We got the tempo we wanted. We wanted to play a fast game. Our guys shared the ball pretty well tonight.” – Armand Moore, Mooresville coach
“They are good; we knew they were good. We’ve seen them on tape. They play hard and get up and down the floor. We had opportunities in the first quarter, then Zion (Dixon) went down, and we knew it would be like ice-skating uphill after that, but we continued to battle.” – Jonathan Gainey, Glenn coach
Summary
MHS;16;17;22;20;—;75
GHS;10;9;12;21;—;56
Mooresville: KC Shaw 15, Howell 2, Christian Herring 18, Dane Stewart 18, Paisley 4, Amstutz 2, Ezhlion 6, K. Shaw 6, Reid 4.
Glenn: Amani Mock 11, Wells 3, Dixon 3, Adichol 2, Scaggs 4, Coleman 3, Jessup 2, Yorel Harris 10, Anthony Davis 14.
Records: Mooresville 21-3, Glenn 17-9.