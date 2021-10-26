Morgan Ketchum leads Reagan to NCHSAA girls golf title

Tuesday was just “another day at work” for the Reagan girls golf team. If you consider winning a third state championship in four years and setting individual and team records along the way just another day.

But that’s the way one of the team’s two coaches, Jay Allred, described the Raiders’ unprecedented success Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 5.

Senior Morgan Ketchum shot a NCHSAA-record 7-under-par 65 for a two-round total of 140 to win the Class 4-A individual title, and Ketchum, Macy Pate and Anna Howerton combined for a three-player, two-round record score of 434 to win the team championship.

“I don’t want to belittle it any way,” Allred said, “but the only feeling or emotion is that it was just another day at work.”

“We knew how good they were,” said fellow Reagan coach Mary Kate Bowman, “and we knew that if they brought their A-game then there wasn’t going to be a competition.”

The Raiders brought their A-plus game Tuesday after what, for them, was a disappointing first round that ended with Reagan and Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons tied in the team standings. This is a team that now owns virtually every North Carolina high school scoring record in girls golf.