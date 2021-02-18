Most high school basketball conference races are over

With Northwest Guilford traveling to Ragsdale at 6 p.m. Friday or 4 p.m. Saturday to determine the Metro 4-A girls basketball title, here's a look at who has clinched the regular-season championship and automatic NCHSAA playoff berth in other Triad area conferences in advance of Sunday's announcement of the state playoff pairings:
BOYS
Central Piedmont 4-A
Reynolds (8-1 conference, 11-1 overall)
Metro 4-A
Page (7-1, 12-2)
Mid-Piedmont 3-A
Eastern Guilford (6-0, 9-1)
Mid-State 3-A
Northern Guilford (14-0, 14-0)
Piedmont Triad 3-A
Mount Tabor (8-0, 10-2)
Central Carolina 2-A
North Davidson (8-0, 11-0)
Mid-State 2-A
Reidsville (6-0, 9-1)
Western Piedmont 2-A
Atkins (11-1, 11-1)
Northwest 1-A
Mount Airy (8-1, 10-3)
GIRLS
Central Piedmont 4-A
East Forsyth (9-1, 12-1)*
Metro 4-A
Northwest Guilford (7-11, 11-1) or Ragsdale (7-1, 11-2)
Mid-Piedmont 3-A
Asheboro (6-0, 11-0)
Mid-State 3-A
Eastern Alamance (11-0, 11-0)
Piedmont Triad 3-A
Dudley (7-0, 11-0)
Central Carolina 2-A
Salisbury (9-0, 13-1)
Mid-State 2-A
Reidsville (4-1, 4-3) or Durham School of the Arts (4-2, 4-2), with games Friday and Saturday
Western Piedmont 2-A
West Stokes (9-0, 10-0)