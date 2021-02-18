 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Most high school basketball conference races are over
0 comments

Most high school basketball conference races are over

{{featured_button_text}}
NDavidsonB (copy)

Senior guard Jamarien Dalton (right) is a big reason why North Davidson is undefeated.

 Andrew Dye Journal

With Northwest Guilford traveling to Ragsdale at 6 p.m. Friday or 4 p.m. Saturday to determine the Metro 4-A girls basketball title, here's a look at who has clinched the regular-season championship and automatic NCHSAA playoff berth in other Triad area conferences in advance of Sunday's announcement of the state playoff pairings:

BOYS

Central Piedmont 4-A

Reynolds (8-1 conference, 11-1 overall)

Metro 4-A

Page (7-1, 12-2)

Mid-Piedmont 3-A

Eastern Guilford (6-0, 9-1)

Mid-State 3-A

Northern Guilford (14-0, 14-0)

Piedmont Triad 3-A

Mount Tabor (8-0, 10-2)

Central Carolina 2-A

North Davidson (8-0, 11-0)

Mid-State 2-A

Reidsville (6-0, 9-1)

Western Piedmont 2-A

Atkins (11-1, 11-1)

Northwest 1-A

Mount Airy (8-1, 10-3)

GIRLS

Central Piedmont 4-A

East Forsyth (9-1, 12-1)*

Metro 4-A

Northwest Guilford (7-11, 11-1) or Ragsdale (7-1, 11-2)

Mid-Piedmont 3-A

Asheboro (6-0, 11-0)

Mid-State 3-A

Eastern Alamance (11-0, 11-0)

Piedmont Triad 3-A

Dudley (7-0, 11-0)

Central Carolina 2-A

Salisbury (9-0, 13-1)

Mid-State 2-A

Reidsville (4-1, 4-3) or Durham School of the Arts (4-2, 4-2), with games Friday and Saturday

Western Piedmont 2-A

West Stokes (9-0, 10-0)

Northwest 1-A

East Surry (9-0, 11-0)

*-Won playoff game Wednesday with West Forsyth (9-1, 10-3).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News