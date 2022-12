Mount Airy’s Caleb Reid (25) is stopped short of the end zone by Tarboro’s Isaiah Jones (20) in the first half of the NCHSAA 1-A State Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Reid was named the Outstanding Offensive Player for the Granite Bears. Walker Stroup was selected as Mount Airy’s Most Outstanding Defensive Performer. The Sportsmanship Award went to Josh Chavis.