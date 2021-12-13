Mount Tabor and Reagan top seeds in Frank Spencer Holiday Classic basketball tournaments

The Mount Tabor and Reagan boys basketball teams will be No. 1 seeds in their brackets for the 46th annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic next week. What you need to know:
Dates
Dec. 20-23
Sites
North Forsyth and Reynolds high schools
Format
Two eight-team tournaments, the Pepsi bracket (at Reynolds) and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket (at North Forsyth). Twelve Forsyth County schools and two each from Stokes and Surry counties make up the fields.
Admission
• $10 Monday-Wednesday
• $7 for Thursday morning and consolation games
• $10 for Thursday afternoon bracket finals
Notable
• Masks are required for spectators at all games
• The finals for both brackets will be played at North Forsyth
About Frank Spencer
Frank Spencer was a longtime sports editor at the Winston-Salem Journal. He joined the staff as a reporter in 1923 at age 17. He founded the Northwest Basketball Tournament three years later to helped cultivate a love for high school basketball in the area and campaigned for schools to build gyms. The tournament lasted until 1951, fielding 171 boys and girls teams in its final year. Spencer died in 1973, and the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, named in his honor, began in 1974 in Winston-Salem.
The pairings
Pepsi bracket
At Reynolds
Dec. 20
No. 8 Walkertown vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 5:30
No. 7 Mount Airy vs. No. 2 Reynolds, 7
Dec. 21
No. 6 East Surry vs. No. 3 East Forsyth, 5:30
No. 5 Glenn vs. No. 4 Atkins, 7
Dec. 22
Walkertown-Mount Tabor loser vs. Glenn-Atkins loser, 10 a.m.
North Surry-East Forsyth loser vs. Mount Airy-Reynolds loser, 11:45 a.m.
Walkertown-Mount Tabor winner vs. Glenn-Atkins winner, 1:30
North Surry-East Forsyth winner vs. Mount Airy-Reynolds winner, 3:15
Dec. 23
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship game, 5 p.m. (at North Forsyth)
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket
At North Forsyth
Dec. 20
No. 8 Carver vs. No. 1 Reagan, 5:30
No. 7 North Forsyth vs. No. 2 West Forsyth, 7
Dec. 21
No. 6 Parkland vs. No. 3 Winston-Salem Prep, 5:30
No. 5 South Stokes vs. No. 4 West Stokes, 7
Dec. 22
Carver-Reagan loser vs. South Stokes-West Stokes loser, 10 a.m.
North Forsyth-West Forsyth loser vs. Parkland-Winston-Salem Prep loser, 11:45 a.m.