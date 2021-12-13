Mount Tabor and Reagan top seeds in Frank Spencer Holiday Classic basketball tournaments

Frank Spencer was a longtime sports editor at the Winston-Salem Journal. He joined the staff as a reporter in 1923 at age 17. He founded the Northwest Basketball Tournament three years later to helped cultivate a love for high school basketball in the area and campaigned for schools to build gyms. The tournament lasted until 1951, fielding 171 boys and girls teams in its final year. Spencer died in 1973, and the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, named in his honor, began in 1974 in Winston-Salem.