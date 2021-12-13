 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Tabor and Reagan top seeds in Frank Spencer Holiday Classic basketball tournaments
0 Comments
top story

Mount Tabor and Reagan top seeds in Frank Spencer Holiday Classic basketball tournaments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frank Spencer Pepsi Mount Tabor WS Prep

Mount Tabor players, coaches and cheerleaders after winning the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in December 2019.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The Mount Tabor and Reagan boys basketball teams will be No. 1 seeds in their brackets for the 46th annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic next week. What you need to know:

Dates

Dec. 20-23

Sites

North Forsyth and Reynolds high schools

Format

Two eight-team tournaments, the Pepsi bracket (at Reynolds) and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket (at North Forsyth). Twelve Forsyth County schools and two each from Stokes and Surry counties make up the fields.

Admission

 $10 Monday-Wednesday

 $7 for Thursday morning and consolation games

 $10 for Thursday afternoon bracket finals

Notable

Masks are required for spectators at all games

 The finals for both brackets will be played at North Forsyth

About Frank Spencer

Frank Spencer was a longtime sports editor at the Winston-Salem Journal. He joined the staff as a reporter in 1923 at age 17. He founded the Northwest Basketball Tournament three years later to helped cultivate a love for high school basketball in the area and campaigned for schools to build gyms. The tournament lasted until 1951, fielding 171 boys and girls teams in its final year. Spencer died in 1973, and the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, named in his honor, began in 1974 in Winston-Salem. 

The pairings

Pepsi bracket

At Reynolds

Dec. 20

No. 8 Walkertown vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 5:30

No. 7 Mount Airy vs. No. 2 Reynolds, 7

Dec. 21

No. 6 East Surry vs. No. 3 East Forsyth, 5:30

No. 5 Glenn vs. No. 4 Atkins, 7

Dec. 22

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Walkertown-Mount Tabor loser vs. Glenn-Atkins loser, 10 a.m. 

North Surry-East Forsyth loser vs. Mount Airy-Reynolds loser, 11:45 a.m.

Walkertown-Mount Tabor winner vs. Glenn-Atkins winner, 1:30

North Surry-East Forsyth winner vs. Mount Airy-Reynolds winner, 3:15

Dec. 23

Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Frank Spencer Championship North Forsyth Glenn

North Forsyth celebrates its win over Glenn in the final of the Wake Forest Baptist Health bracket at the 2019 Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.

Championship game, 5 p.m. (at North Forsyth)

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bracket

At North Forsyth

Dec. 20

No. 8 Carver vs. No. 1 Reagan, 5:30

No. 7 North Forsyth vs. No. 2 West Forsyth, 7

Dec. 21

No. 6 Parkland vs. No. 3 Winston-Salem Prep, 5:30

No. 5 South Stokes vs. No. 4 West Stokes, 7

Dec. 22

Carver-Reagan loser vs. South Stokes-West Stokes loser, 10 a.m.

North Forsyth-West Forsyth loser vs. Parkland-Winston-Salem Prep loser, 11:45 a.m.

Carver-Reagan winner vs. South Stokes-West Stokes winner, 1:30

North Forsyth-West Forsyth winner vs. Parkland-Winston-Salem Prep winner, 3:15

Dec. 23

Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.

Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, noon (at Reynolds)

Championship game, 3

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert