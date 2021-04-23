Mount Tabor beats Weddington, will host Dudley in state semifinals

There will be a new NCHSAA 3-AA state champion in football.
Mount Tabor ended the two-year reign and the 33-game winning streak of Matthews Weddington with a 21-10 win at Bob Sapp Field on Friday night to advance to the third round of the state playoffs, where it will face Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rival Dudley at Mount Tabor. The winner of next Friday’s game will advance to the 3-AA state championship.
The Spartans win served as a small form of redemption. Weddington knocked Mount Tabor out of the state playoffs two seasons ago.
Mount Tabor defeated Dudley 9-6 during the regular season.
“Throw out that game, it doesn’t mean anything,” Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor said. “It’s a whole new ballgame now.”
Why the Spartans won
Defense. Defense. Defense—and two timely touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
Weddington entered the game averaging 31 points per game and got its lone touchdown in the second quarter.
A 1-yard scoring run by Noah Marshall on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Spartans a 14-10 lead. After holding Weddington to a three-and-out on it s next series, the Spartans took over on their 45-yard line.
B.J. McIntyre turned the corner and sprinted 55 yards to the end to give the Spartans a 21-10 lead with 9:41 left to play.
Mekhi Hague gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Tyrese McIntyre in the first quarter.
The Spartans also forced four turnovers and were successful in controlling the tempo for most of the game.
Why the Warriors lost
Turnovers killed a lot of their momentum on drives. The Warriors were shut out for the remainder of the game after kicking a 36-yard field goal with 9:32 left in the third quarter to take a 10-7 lead.
Key plays
Trailing 10-7 late in the third quarter, Tyrese McIntyre went for 17 yards on a fourth-and 2 play from the Weddington 19 to give the Spartans a first and goal at the 2.
“We smelled blood at that point and we were in ‘go mode’. Once we had that chance, we had to take it and Tyrese made a great read and a great play,” Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor said.
Marshall scored two plays later to give the Spartans the lead for good.
On the Spartans’ next series, B.J. McIntyre started up the middle on a handoff and bounced outside before racing up the left sideline for a 55-yard scoring run and a 21-10 lead.
Stars
Mount Tabor
B.J. McIntyre: 12 carries, 122 yards, 1 touchdown
Tyrese McIntyre: 9 carries, 51 yards
Defense: Holding Weddington to 10 points, 21 below its season average.
What they’re saying
“We lost to these guys two years and we wanted to get them back and do what we had to do. Coach Brown told us before the game that we had to play ‘Bully Ball” and take control and execute in all phases. That’s what we came out and did.” — Josiah Banks, Mount Tabor senior linebacker.
“These kids deserve this. They have worked their tail off for this. I knew we had a great team. We played all three phases and had great effort all game. We had guys cramping up for the first time this season, and that shows you how much they wanted this tonight. They kept fighting.” — Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor.
“They had the middle blocked up, so I bounced it outside and broke loose. I knew it was over after that. They couldn’t do anything with our defense all night.” — B.J. McIntyre on his 55-yard scoring run.
“It was an option and I saw they were staying with our running back, so I kept it. Nice to get this win after the beat us two years ago.” — Tyrese McIntyre on his 17-yard run on fourth down to set up the go-ahead touchdown.
Records
Weddington: 8-1.
Mount Tabor: 9-0.
Scoring summary
Weddington ;0 ;7 ;3 ;0 ;— ;10
Mount Tabor ;7 ;0 ;0 ;14 ;— ;21
MT—Mehki Hague 26 pass from T.McIntyre (Trinh kick)
W—Landyn Backey 24 pass from Dante Casciola (Moonan kick)
W—Moonan 36 FG
MT—Marshall 1 run (Trinh kick)
MT—B. McIntyre 55 run (Trinh kick)