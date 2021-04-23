Mount Tabor beats Weddington, will host Dudley in state semifinals

Stars

Mount Tabor

B.J. McIntyre: 12 carries, 122 yards, 1 touchdown

Tyrese McIntyre: 9 carries, 51 yards

Defense: Holding Weddington to 10 points, 21 below its season average.

What they’re saying

“We lost to these guys two years and we wanted to get them back and do what we had to do. Coach Brown told us before the game that we had to play ‘Bully Ball” and take control and execute in all phases. That’s what we came out and did.” — Josiah Banks, Mount Tabor senior linebacker.

“These kids deserve this. They have worked their tail off for this. I knew we had a great team. We played all three phases and had great effort all game. We had guys cramping up for the first time this season, and that shows you how much they wanted this tonight. They kept fighting.” — Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor.

“They had the middle blocked up, so I bounced it outside and broke loose. I knew it was over after that. They couldn’t do anything with our defense all night.” — B.J. McIntyre on his 55-yard scoring run.