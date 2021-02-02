Mount Tabor boys grab sixth straight win

They said it

“We changed our whole philosophy after the third game. We had been trapping and going up-tempo, but now we’re protecting the paint. Our defense and boxing out has really helped us tremendously over the last six games. I think we were ready to play at the start of the game, but we relaxed and they started getting touches in the paint. Then, Jashawn Torrence woke up in the second half, and we got that lead and didn’t look back.” — Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach