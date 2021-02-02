Mount Tabor boys grab sixth straight win

A couple of weeks ago, Mount Tabor’s boys basketball team was 1-2 and Coach Andy Muse was looking for plenty of scoring help for Daniel Fulp, his 6-foot-3 senior forward. Last night’s 66-57 win over visiting Southwest Guilford was the Spartans’ sixth -consecutive win, and although Fulp led the way with 17 points and 14 rebounds, he got plenty of help.
Three Spartans scored in double figures in a Piedmont Triad 3A win over the Cowboys, with Jashawn Torrance scoring 14 and teammates Finley SImmons and James VIola combining for 12.
Mount Tabor led throughout the game, opening up a lead midway through the first quarter, then scoring the first seven points of the third quarter for a double-figure lead. The Cowboys cut the margin below double figures only in the final minute of play.
Stars
Mount Tabor: Daniel Fulp, 17 points, 14 rebounds; Jashawn Torrence, 14 points, including seven in a row at the start of the third quarter; Finley Simmons, 12 points, James Viola, 10 points.
Southwest Guilford: DeAnthony Butchee 18 points; Claude Cormack, 14 points, Stevon Harrison, 10 points.
Notable
Mount Tabor’s Daniel Fulp outscored Southwest Guilford 7-2 by himself in a 2-minute span during the first quarter that gave the Spartans the lead and a working margin. Teammate Jayshawn Torrence had a similar outburst at the outset of the second half, hitting a 3-pointer, two free throws and stealing the ball for a layup, a personal 7-0 run that gave Mount Tabor a 36-24 lead.
The Spartans held a decided rebounding advantage over the Cowboys 46-37, including 15 offensive rebounds they turned into nine points.
They said it
“We changed our whole philosophy after the third game. We had been trapping and going up-tempo, but now we’re protecting the paint. Our defense and boxing out has really helped us tremendously over the last six games. I think we were ready to play at the start of the game, but we relaxed and they started getting touches in the paint. Then, Jashawn Torrence woke up in the second half, and we got that lead and didn’t look back.” — Andy Muse, Mount Tabor coach
“This is the third-straight game that we haven’t had our whole roster. If we take away the start of both halves, we’re close. We had it down to two one time. All in all, with this crazy season, I’m pleased with their effort. We just needed eight more minutes of execution.” — Greg Vlazny, Southwest Guilford coach.
Up next
Southwest Guilford, at Parkland, Feb. 5.
Mount Tabor, at Parkland, Feb. 5.
SWG 10 14 9 24 — 57
MT 17 12 16 21 — 66
Southwest Guilford — Huggins 4, Claude Cormack 14, Smith 2, DeAnthony Butchee 18, Goldston 3, Stevon Harrison 10, Drabik 2, Giant 4.