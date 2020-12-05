Mount Tabor boys, Reagan girls win Forsyth County cross country titles

KERNERSVILLE — The Reagan girls and the Mount Tabor boys each took home titles on Saturday at the Norman Trzaskoma Invitational, which is the Forsyth County cross country championships at Ivey Redmon Park.

Because of COVID-19, there were more races held to keep the number of participants to 20 or fewer in each race.

Will Soule of Mount Tabor won the boys 5K in 16:17 and Walter Sellers of Atkins was second in 16:31.

Mount Tabor scored 48 points to win the team competition, with West Forsyth second at 57 followed by Atkins with 70.

In the girls’ division, Gwen Parks of Reagan was first in 19.02 in the 5K and her sister, Bronwyn, was second in 19:38.

Reagan had 37 points to win the team title with West Forsyth second with 40, followed by Reynolds with 82.

