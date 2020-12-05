 Skip to main content
Mount Tabor boys, Reagan girls win Forsyth County cross country titles
Mount Tabor boys, Reagan girls win Forsyth County cross country titles

Senior Gwen Parks of Reagan won the girls 5K in a time of 19:02 on Saturday afternoon.

 Robert Hill Photo

KERNERSVILLE — The Reagan girls and the Mount Tabor boys each took home titles on Saturday at the Norman Trzaskoma Invitational, which is the Forsyth County cross country championships at Ivey Redmon Park.

Because of COVID-19, there were more races held to keep the number of participants to 20 or fewer in each race.

Will Soule of Mount Tabor won the boys 5K in 16:17 and Walter Sellers of Atkins was second in 16:31.

Mount Tabor scored 48 points to win the team competition, with West Forsyth second at 57 followed by Atkins with 70.

In the girls’ division, Gwen Parks of Reagan was first in 19.02 in the 5K and her sister, Bronwyn, was second in 19:38.

Reagan had 37 points to win the team title with West Forsyth second with 40, followed by Reynolds with 82.

Norman Trzaskoma Invitational

Boys team scores: Mount Tabor 48; West Forsyth 57; Atkins 70; Reagan 88; Reynolds 94; Bishop McGuinness 165.

Boys individual (Top 21): Will Soule (Tabor) 16:17; Walter Sellers (Atkins) 16:31; Jackson Nichols (West Forsyth) 16:35; David Nicholson (Reynolds) 16:58.9; Jay Keeley (Reagan) 16:59; Davis Potter (Tabor) 17:05; Andrew Burrell (Atkins) 17:10; Mason Rudel (Atkins) 17:12; Jeremy Eldredge (West Forsyth) 17:13; Jonah Mussomeli (Tabor) 17:17; Wesley Haggstrom (West Forsyth) 17:23; Rand Parrish (Reynolds) 17:25; Spencer Baldwin (Reagan) 17:30; Brandt Doty (West Forsyth) 17:33; Mac Barrett (Tabor) 17:42; Jeremy Kern (Tabor) 17:43; Matthew Boyd (Reynolds) 17:44; Alex Kern (Tabor) 17:53; Lucas Plitt (Tabor) 17:55.6; Luke Armentrout (Tabor) 17:56; Connor Riley (Tabor) 17:57.

Girls team scores:  Reagan 37; West Forsyth 40; R.J. Reynolds 82; Mount Tabor 86; Bishop McGuinness 151.

Girls individual (Top 21): Gwen Parks (Reagan) 19:02; Bronwyn Parks (Reagan) 19:38; Caroline Echols (Reynolds) 19:57; Chandler Welsh (Reynolds) 20:01; Allison Dell (Reagan) 20:14; Bailey Reutinger (West Forsyth) 20:16; Lily Douglass (West Forsyth) 20:16; Kendall Phillips (West Forsyth) 20:28; Taylar White (West Forsyth) 20:34; Blair Newsome (West Forsyth) 20:36; Kelly Smith (West Forsyth) 20:44; Shelby Lowder (West Forsyth) 20:45; Samantha Troup (Reagan) 20:49; Hannah Riley (Tabor) 21:00; Thalia Soule (Tabor) 21:04; Libby Marcantonio (Reagan) 21:35; Katie McFerrin (Tabor) 21:41; Tori Clinger (Reagan) 21:44; Abby Reutinger (West Forsyth) 21:47; Addison Causey (Tabor) 21:53; Ainsley Edwards (Reagan) 22:01.

