Mount Tabor boys take third at Class 3-A cross country state championships; Will Soule finishes fourth
Mount Tabor boys take third at Class 3-A cross country state championships; Will Soule finishes fourth

Mount Tabor junior Will Soule finished in fourth place, and his team took third at the NCHSAA Class 3-A cross country state championships at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Soule finished the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes and 59.12 seconds. 

Meanwhile, the Bishop McGuinness boys team, with Evan Sturgill leading the way, finished in fourth place in the Class 1-A meet.

CLASS 3-A

BOYS

Team champion

Chapel Hill

Individual champion

Ryan Motondo, Burlington Williams, 15:44.93

Area results

3. Mount Tabor 85 points

4. Will Soule, 15:59.12; 16. Davis Potter, 16:34.33; 31. Jonah Mussomeli, 17:05.38; 37. Mac Barrett, 17:13.70; 39. Jeremy Kern, 17:14.89; 42. Connor Riley, 17:17.83; 53. Lucas Plitt, 17:40.18.

6. Northern Guilford 181 points

25. Jack Dingman, 16:46.75; 40. Ernesto Barrios-Zavala, 17:15.08; 49. Logan Dingman, 17:31.46; 58. Hazen Harvell, 17:44.04; 72. Mateo De Lisa, 18:03.73; 89. Matthew Weaver, 19:04.06.

GIRLS

Team champion

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

Individual champion

Madeline Hill, Cuthbertson, 18:11.91

Area results

9. Northern Guilford 241 points

44. Sarah Baum, 20:27.02; 53. Emma Hardiman, 20:52.58; 61. Natalie States, 21:11.44; 69. Sarah Rackers, 21:34.90; 70. Kiersten Kohler, 21:39.33; 79. Katie Howell, 22:14.70; 86. Jiya Patel, 22:30.46.

Individuals

27. Hannah Riley, Mount Tabor, 20:03.53; 46. Amanda Pipkin, Southwest Guilford, 20:37.42; 48. Kaitlyn Warner, Rockingham County, 20:39.93.

CLASS 1-A

Boys

Team champion

Lincoln Charter

Individual champion

Aaron Rovnak, Franklin Academy, 16:47.65

Area results

4. Bishop McGuinness, 127 points

22. Evan Sturgill, 18:23.68; 30. Alessandro Lopez-Morales, 18:34.72; 31. Matt Agarwala, 18:35.23; 35. Scott Craven, 18:42.76; 43. C.J. Pacholke, 18:59.58; 57. Mitchell DiMond, 19:33.82; 73. Noah Goodman, 20:25.12.

Girls

Individuals

23. Rachel Overby, North Stokes, 21:39.34; 27. Sophia Maisano, Cornerstone, 21:57.55; 35. Brenna Patterson, Cornerstone, 22:32.70.

