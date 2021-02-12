Mount Tabor boys win conference title again

Mount Tabor wrapped up its second straight Piedmont-Triad 3-A Conference championship and an automatic berth into the NCHSAA 3-A state tournament after pulling away in the second half for a 51-41 win against visiting Greensboro Smith.
It was the ninth straight win for the Spartans, who improved to 10-2 overall and have an unblemished 8-0 record in conference play with one game left — at Southwest Guilford next Friday.
Senior Daniel Fulp led three players in double figures with a game-high 19 points for Mount Tabor, 13 of which came in the second half, including eight in a pivotal 16-4 run in the third quarter that gave the Spartans the lead for good.
Junior Finley Simmons added 11 points for the Spartans and junior Jashawn Torrence chipped in 10.
NayShaun Hale led Smith (8-4, 5-3) with 17 points. The Golden Eagles will finish their regular season next Tuesday against Western Guilford.
Why the Spartans won
After falling behind 24-22 early in the third quarter, Mount Tabor got going behind its defense and reeled off eight straight points to take a 30-24 lead, its largest of the night at that point. Fulp scored four of those eight points, including a layup after a steal and behind-the-back assist from senior Josiah Banks.
The Spartans took a 38-28 lead into the fourth quarter, and the Golden Eagles never got closer than six points the rest of the game.
Mount Tabor’s defense was solid throughout the game. Simmons and Torrence were disruptive in the passing lanes and rebounded the ball well from their guard positions.
The Spartans defense has been stingy during conference play, holding opponents to an average of 41.8 points per game during the season. They were right on that mark Friday night.
Stars
Mount Tabor: F Daniel Fulp: 19 points, 13 in the second half; G Finley Simmons: 11 points, forced numerous turnovers by being active on defense and helped to handle Smith’s pressure well; G Jashawn Torrence: 10 points, numerous rebounds and controlled the offense against Smith’s pressure
Smith: NayShaun Hale: 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
Notable
It was senior night for Mount Tabor, which started all five of its seniors (Fulp, Banks, Nick Jackson, Ehime Abhulimen and James Viola) and also ended the game with those players on the court.
What they're saying
“It was our defense that got us going again in the second half. We got some steals and got some easy buckets off the break. We changed our entire defensively philosophy after the third game of the season (a loss against North Davidson on January 12) and we’re just trying to be stingy on defense, keep people out of the paint, and close out on the 3-pointers and this group has really bought in to boxing out. I’ve been pleased with our effort, energy and enthusiasm all year and for us to be undefeated with one game to go in the conference is just outstanding,” — Coach Andy Muse, Mount Tabor.
“Coach Muse came up to me during one of the timeouts and said ‘It’s your senior night. You either take over or you lose’ and that really got in my head and pumped me up. I didn’t want to go out like that since it could have been my last home game.” — Daniel Fulp
“It got away from us in the third quarter and that was us being young and inexperienced and losing control of who we are and what we do. We’ve been playing super-hard and I’m super proud of them because we lost a lot from last year and we’ve come a long way. These guys have been giving us great effort all season.”— Coach Derrick Partee, Smith
Smith ;11 ;10 ;7 ;13 ;— ;41
Mount Tabor ;13 ;9 ;16 ;13 ;— ;51
Smith: NayShaun Hale 17, Collins 5, Partee 3, Fritts 1, Lattimore 2, Gilbert 1, Hines 4, Goods 2
Mount Tabor: Daniel Fulp 19, Finley Simmons 11, Jashawn Torrence 10, Viola 2, Peterkin 3, Banks 4, Fernanders 2