Mount Tabor defeats Page, 48-27; Noah Marshall scores three touchdowns

A recap of No. 5 Mount Tabor's 48-27 football victory over Page on Thursday night.
Why the Spartans won
The Spartans rode the back (and legs) of senior Noah Marshall, who scored three touchdowns and wore down a thin Page defense. Mount Tabor lost star receiver Lance Patterson midway through the second quarter, in the midst of a dogfight with the winless Pirates. Jamarien Peterkin and Chance Lyons made the most of their opportunities, giving the Spartans multiple offensive weapons to keep Page at bay.
Why the Pirates lost
Page once again played two quarters of good football (multiple penalties notwithstanding) only to get worn down in the second half. The effort is there but the bench isn’t deep, but this is a Page team that will be a nuisance in conference and is on the rise.
Stars
Mount Tabor
RB Noah Marshall: 20 carries, 141 yards, three TDs.
Page
QB Jerron Blackwell: A freshman, acquitted himself well against the reigning state champs with multiple completions and a TD to boot.
RB Trevon Hester: Dominated early with two rushing TDs.
The big play
With less than a minute to play in the first half and Page set to receive the second-half kick, Mount Tabor quarterback Semaj Reaves-Smith took advantage of good field position and scored a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game at half.
Records
Mount Tabor: 2-1.
Page: 0-3.
Next up
Mount Tabor: At West Forsyth, Sept. 17.
Page: Southwest Guilford, Sept. 17
Scoring summary
Page ;14 ;13 ;0 ;0 ;— ;27
Mount Tabor ;6 ;21 ;7 ;14 ;— ;48
P – Trevon Hester 4 run (Tylar Elliott kick), 1st, 6:38
MT– Noah Marshall 1 run (kick failed), 1st, 3:36
P – Jasiah Moore 48 pass from Jerron Blackwell (Elliott kick), 1st, 0:56
MT– Marshall 4 run (try failed), 2nd, 8:18
MT – Chance Lyons 16 pass from Semaj Reaves-Smith (Quinn Miller kick), 2nd, 7:00
P – Hester 30 run (try failed), 2nd, 4:28