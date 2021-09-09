Mount Tabor defeats Page, 48-27; Noah Marshall scores three touchdowns

A recap of No. 5 Mount Tabor's 48-27 football victory over Page on Thursday night.

Why the Spartans won

The Spartans rode the back (and legs) of senior Noah Marshall, who scored three touchdowns and wore down a thin Page defense. Mount Tabor lost star receiver Lance Patterson midway through the second quarter, in the midst of a dogfight with the winless Pirates. Jamarien Peterkin and Chance Lyons made the most of their opportunities, giving the Spartans multiple offensive weapons to keep Page at bay.

Why the Pirates lost

Page once again played two quarters of good football (multiple penalties notwithstanding) only to get worn down in the second half. The effort is there but the bench isn’t deep, but this is a Page team that will be a nuisance in conference and is on the rise.

Stars

Mount Tabor

RB Noah Marshall: 20 carries, 141 yards, three TDs.

Page

QB Jerron Blackwell: A freshman, acquitted himself well against the reigning state champs with multiple completions and a TD to boot.