Mount Tabor defense might lack a nickname, but it doesn't lack talent as it goes for school's first state championship

ADVANCE – What’s in a nickname?
Not much when it comes to the talented Mount Tabor defense. It’s hard to believe that such an outstanding unit has no catchy nickname or a fancy prop on the sidelines. Even the Miami Dolphins of the 1970’s were called the “No-Name Defense.”
These Spartans, however, don’t much care that their talented defense doesn’t have one. It’s just a hard-nosed, hard-working unit that will get to play for a state championship on Thursday at North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium against Cleveland High School.
“Some of us have personal nicknames,” said nose guard Lance Simpson, an energetic senior who is just 5-foot-8 and a biscuit or two short of 250 pounds but he never seems to take a play off. “I guess we really don’t need one.”
The Spartans will practice twice this week at the Fusion Fields at BB&T Soccer Park because they are artificial turf which is the surface they will play on in Thursday’s state championship game.
There are many stars on the defense for the 10-0 Spartans, but the alpha and the omega are linebackers Max U’Ren and Josiah Banks. Both have been leaders, and while they don’t say much off the field, when the game starts they speak loudly with their ability to get to the football.
They are the two leading tacklers for the Spartans and have had double figure tackles in each of the three playoff victories, according to head coach Tiesuan Brown, who doubles as the defensive coordinator.
“I’ll tell you what, those two refuse to lose, and they have really set the tone for what this defense can do,” Brown said.
What has U’Ren a little steamed this week is how the Spartans gave up a season-high 20 points in a 24-20 win over Dudley last Friday at Bob Sapp Field. They didn’t play their best in allowing the Panthers to take a fourth-quarter lead.
Thanks to a fumble recovery late by Banks, the Spartans rallied to keep their hopes alive for the school’s first state championship.
“We are just a team, and we come together and bond and this is the most together team I’ve played on…. And we love each other and play for each other,” said Banks, who is going to play foot-ball for Army.
There are 17 seniors on the roster, many of whom have played against each other growing up in youth football leagues around the city before coming together at Mount Tabor. Many of the seniors played on the varsity as sophomores, so getting a chance to play for the state championship in their final game is a Hollywood type ending.
“It’s my last game in high school as a Spartan and I want to go out with a victory,” said U’Ren, who will play at N.C. Central this fall. “I think everybody is focused 100%. We gave up 20 points last week, and that’s a lot for us.”
The Spartans will be facing a passing team with Skyler Locklear leading the way at quarterback. He’s completed 147 passes in 223 attempts for 2,086 yards with 20 touchdowns against six interceptions. The Rams are also 10-0 and are located in Clayton.
While several of the Spartans will put on a uniform again in college, Simpson won’t. He knows once the game is over on Thursday, the days of organized football are over for him.
“There’s a little more motivation for me and I know a lot of my family members want to see me do well,” Simpson said. “There’s a lot of friends who I love really want me to do well, so I do have a chip on my shoulder.”
The reality for the Spartans is there are so many other players on defense who can step it up. They are allowing just 16.1 points a game and while they lost cornerback Justen Stafford to a knee injury recently, they are still loaded.
Noah Marshall, a junior defensive back who is the son of offensive coordinator Lamarr Marshall, is third on the team in tackles and Jamari Slade, a senior defensive back, also is constantly making big plays. Defensive lineman Javouse Chambers has been in opponents backfields all season and has six sacks.
Banks is listed as a linebacker but in truth he plays all over the field thanks to his ability. The Spartans have been great at forcing turnovers all season with 27 in 10 games.
When Banks was asked about possibly sitting out this spring because he was headed to West Point this summer, he said there was no way he was going to miss this season. He could have opted out, but says he would have missed all the fun.
“I wanted to play with my guys one more time,” Banks said.
Now Banks is down to one more game, and even though the defense doesn’t have a nickname he doesn’t much care. “We just play our game,” he said.
One suggestion was the “Bermuda Triangle” referring to Simpson on the line and U’Ren and Banks on the outside. Opponents can take their chances going in but they might not come out.
“I actually like that one,” Simpson said.
