Mount Tabor defense might lack a nickname, but it doesn't lack talent as it goes for school's first state championship

“I’ll tell you what, those two refuse to lose, and they have really set the tone for what this defense can do,” Brown said.

What has U’Ren a little steamed this week is how the Spartans gave up a season-high 20 points in a 24-20 win over Dudley last Friday at Bob Sapp Field. They didn’t play their best in allowing the Panthers to take a fourth-quarter lead.

Thanks to a fumble recovery late by Banks, the Spartans rallied to keep their hopes alive for the school’s first state championship.

“We are just a team, and we come together and bond and this is the most together team I’ve played on…. And we love each other and play for each other,” said Banks, who is going to play foot-ball for Army.

There are 17 seniors on the roster, many of whom have played against each other growing up in youth football leagues around the city before coming together at Mount Tabor. Many of the seniors played on the varsity as sophomores, so getting a chance to play for the state championship in their final game is a Hollywood type ending.

“It’s my last game in high school as a Spartan and I want to go out with a victory,” said U’Ren, who will play at N.C. Central this fall. “I think everybody is focused 100%. We gave up 20 points last week, and that’s a lot for us.”