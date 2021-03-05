Mount Tabor dismantles Reynolds

Mount Tabor capitalized on five first-half turnovers to forge a big lead and coasted to a 62-6 win against Reynolds in a nonconference matchup Friday night at Bob Sapp Field.
Five different players scored the six first-half touchdowns for the Spartans, who raced to a 42-0 halftime lead and were in complete control throughout the game.
Mount Tabor (2-0) pounded out 266 yards in the first half, including 234 on the ground.
Kobie Perez scored two of the Spartans’ touchdowns in the first half on runs of 6 and 14 yards and added an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Senior Josiah Banks had a fumble recovery and an interception.
B.J. McIntyre had 135 rushing yards in the first half, including an 84-yard scoring run on the last play of the second quarter.
Reynolds (1-1), which won its season opener last week against Parkland, had trouble staying out of its own way.
The Demons, despite finishing the first half with 132 yards of offense, lost a fumble and had an interception in their first four plays, leading to 14 quick points by the Spartans.
Stars
Reynolds: Caden Davis passed for 184 yards and a touchdowns. Davis, who is expected to announce his college decision today, missed the season-opener last week against Parkland because he was still playing in the basketball playoffs. Davis also lost a fumble and threw three interceptions.
Mount Tabor: Kobie Perez - three rushing touchdowns (6,14,11); Josiah Banks - fumble recovery, interception; Noah Marshall - two touchdown runs (74, 2); Collin Smith - one interception, 88-yard kick return for a touchdown; Elliot Trinh - 8-9 extra points
Why the Spartans won
Mount Tabor’s swarming defense forced five Reynolds turnovers in the first half, which the Spartans turned into 35 points.
Why the Demons lost
Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers. Five of them in the first half, which Mount Tabor took full advantage of to pull away.
Notable
It was the second straight win for Mount Tabor, which is in the Piedmont-Triad 3-A, against a Central Piedmont 4-A team. Tabor beat Reagan 22-15 in the season opener.
What they’re saying
- “We’ve had some early success in both games already and our kids feed off that. Once we smell that blood, it became a rout. We knew we needed to contain (Caden Davis, Reynolds QB) and our defense executed. We brought pressure and kept him inside the box. It was a great defensive effort. This gives us some great ‘umph’ going into conference play. ” — Tiesuan Brown, Mount Tabor coach.
- “We think this is our year and our coaches have put us in the best position to be successful. They told us to stay focused and not to underestimate them and we came out here and executed. — Collin Smith, Mount Tabor senior defensive back.
- “When I got the ball, the holes were wide open. Our line did an excellent job of giving me opportunities to break some runs.” — B.J. McIntyre, senior running back at Mount Tabor.
Records
Mount Tabor (2-0); Reynolds (1-1)
Up next
Reynolds: Vs. Davie County, 3/12
Mount Tabor: vs. Western Guilford
Summary
Reynolds;0;0;0;6;—;6
Mount Tabor;14;28;13;7 ;—;62
MT — Kobie Perez 6 run (Elliot Trinh kick)
MT — T. McIntyre 60 run (Trinh kick)
MT — Marshall 2 run (Trinh kick)
MT — Perez 14 run (Trinh kick)
MT — Davis 4 run (Trinh kick)
MT — B. McIntyre 84 run (Trinh kick)
MT — Smith 88 kick return (run failed)
MT — Perez 11 run (Trinh kick)
MT — Marshall 74 run (Trinh kick)
R — Antonio Yates 22 pass from Davis (kick missed)