Mount Tabor dismantles Reynolds

Mount Tabor capitalized on five first-half turnovers to forge a big lead and coasted to a 62-6 win against Reynolds in a nonconference matchup Friday night at Bob Sapp Field.

Five different players scored the six first-half touchdowns for the Spartans, who raced to a 42-0 halftime lead and were in complete control throughout the game.

Mount Tabor (2-0) pounded out 266 yards in the first half, including 234 on the ground.

Kobie Perez scored two of the Spartans’ touchdowns in the first half on runs of 6 and 14 yards and added an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Senior Josiah Banks had a fumble recovery and an interception.

B.J. McIntyre had 135 rushing yards in the first half, including an 84-yard scoring run on the last play of the second quarter.

Reynolds (1-1), which won its season opener last week against Parkland, had trouble staying out of its own way.

The Demons, despite finishing the first half with 132 yards of offense, lost a fumble and had an interception in their first four plays, leading to 14 quick points by the Spartans.

Stars