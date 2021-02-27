Mount Tabor outlasts Reagan 22-15 to take home the Victory Bell

When two schools haven’t played a football game in more than 450 days, there are going to be a few mistakes.

But there was no mistaking Mount Tabor’s defense, which stood tall in a 22-15 win over rival Reagan at Nifong-Crafford Stadium on Saturday night at North Forsyth. The game was moved to North Forsyth because Reagan’s field was unplayable because of the amount of rain that's fallen this month.

The Spartans jumped on the Raiders quickly, grabbing a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and then relied on their defense, which was just good enough to secure the Victory Bell. The Spartans get to keep it for a year and paint it in Mount Tabor colors.

The Spartans' first big defensive play came early, when defensive end Michai James grabbed a tipped pass from Reagan quarterback Kam Hill and rumbled into the end zone from 5 yards out for a 7-0 lead after the extra point was good.

On their first series of the game, the Spartans scored again when running back Brian McIntyre went 10 yards up the middle for a 14-0 lead.