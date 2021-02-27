Mount Tabor outlasts Reagan 22-15 to take home the Victory Bell

When two schools haven’t played a football game in more than 450 days, there are going to be a few mistakes.
But there was no mistaking Mount Tabor’s defense, which stood tall in a 22-15 win over rival Reagan at Nifong-Crafford Stadium on Saturday night at North Forsyth. The game was moved to North Forsyth because Reagan’s field was unplayable because of the amount of rain that's fallen this month.
The Spartans jumped on the Raiders quickly, grabbing a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and then relied on their defense, which was just good enough to secure the Victory Bell. The Spartans get to keep it for a year and paint it in Mount Tabor colors.
The Spartans' first big defensive play came early, when defensive end Michai James grabbed a tipped pass from Reagan quarterback Kam Hill and rumbled into the end zone from 5 yards out for a 7-0 lead after the extra point was good.
On their first series of the game, the Spartans scored again when running back Brian McIntyre went 10 yards up the middle for a 14-0 lead.
The Raiders struggled with 50 yards in penalties in the first half, but they offset it with one big play when running back Jon Gullette scored on a brilliant 67-yard run around the right side. He atoned for a fumble on the previous drive and his touchdown cut the margin to 14-6.
The Spartans also picked up a safety in the second quarter and got a 6-yard run for a touchdown from Kobie Perez for a 22-6 halftime lead.
The Raiders got a safety on the opening kickoff of the second half when the kick returner picked up the ball at the 2-yard line, tried to circle back into the end zone and was tackled by Gavin Brandon.
The Raiders cut the lead to 22-15 late in the game when Bryson Canty scored on a 3-yard run with 2:26 to play. The Spartans then had a drive stall, but punter Graham Foley, a lacrosse player who was competing in the first varsity football game of his career, delivered a big fourth-down punt for 38 yards with 1:14 to go to pin the Raiders back on their own 25.
The Raiders couldn't move the ball and the Spartans took over and ran out the clock.
Notable
- Because the pandemic pushed high-school football to the spring, the Spartans hadn't played in 456 days since a loss to Watauga in the 2019 playoffs in late November. The Raiders’ last played 474 days ago, in a loss to West Forsyth in the state playoffs.
- Running back Brian McIntyre was the leading rusher in the game for the Spartans with 78 yards on 19 carries. Jon Gullette led the Raiders with 79 yards rushing on nine carries.
- Quarterback Kam Hill of the Raiders, a junior making his first career start on varsity, was 8 of 26 passing for 58 yards with one interception, and he was sacked twice.
What they’re saying
“This feels great. We came out here and we had a game plan and we executed it. Now we’re bringing the ball back where it belongs. One of our key defensive players, Josiah Banks, was not here because he’s on the basketball team but we got this dub for him.” — Javouse Chambers, Mount Tabor defensive lineman.
“Defense won this one for us. We got nine starters on that defense and Max U’ren played big, Jamari Slade played well, K.D. Davis played outstanding and these seniors just wanted it tonight.” — Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor.
“We challenged our defense at halftime and they responded. Offensively, we just put ourselves in bad positions all night long….We gave them nine points early but I was impressed with our defense because we finally got it going and shut them down.” — Reagan coach Josh McGee.
Summary
Mount Tabor;14;8;0;0;—;22
Reagan;0;6;2;7;—;15
M — James 5 yard interception return (Trinh kick)
M — B. McIntyre 10 run (Trinh kick)
R — Gullette 67 run (kick failed)
M — Safety
M — Perez 6 run (kick failed)
R — Safety
R — Canty 3 run (Gigliotti kick)
Up next
Mount Tabor (1-0): vs. Reynolds on Friday
Reagan (0-1): at South Iredell on Friday
