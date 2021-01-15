Mount Tabor puts it all together for convincing win over Winston-Salem Prep

Coach Andy Muse of the Spartans kept changing up his defenses, starting with an extended 3-2 zone that resembled what Syracuse does, and also switching to a 1-3-1 and man to man. That didn’t allow the Phoenix to get into much rhythm. The Spartans have now beaten the Phoenix twice in nonconference play….

Viola and guard Finley Simmons, along with guard Jashawn Torrence, work well together. Viola and Simmons know each other well, since they’ve played together since the fourth grade at West Central Community Center. One of the tweaks to the Spartans for this game was bringing Viola off the bench, where he played some at point guard.

What they’re saying

“We’ve been working on not turning the ball over, so we played better tonight. We didn’t trap as much as we’ve done in maybe the last four or five years, but I think that helped us. We wanted to mix it up on defense so they didn’t have a steady dose of anything.” Coach Andy Muse of Mount Tabor

“I think we had a great passing effort tonight,” said Daniel Fulp, a senior power forward at Mount Tabor. “I know we didn’t have that many assists the last time we played them. We worked on boxing out and making the extra pass and we got a big win.”