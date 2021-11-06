Mount Tabor, Spartans' Will Soule and Bishop McGuinness boys win state cross country championships

Mount Tabor's Will Soule capped his Spartans cross country career with an individual title, and he and his teammates combined to win the Class 4-A state championship Saturday at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
Here @Tabor_City we know when to drop the hammer 🔨 https://t.co/otTL7TdVeM— Coach Cromwell (@RunSparta) November 6, 2021
"Today was a good day," Coach Patrick Cromwell tweeted with a photo of his team.
Meanwhile, the Bishop McGuinness boys are also state champions, winning Class 1-A with its top five runners also turning in personal bests.
Soule finished in 15:31.62, beat Indian Trail Porter Ridge's Jacob Laney by nearly three seconds (15:34.33).
What you need to know about the top teams and finishers:
Class 4-A
Today was a good day 🏆 #AsOne pic.twitter.com/Ns46MznkZK— Coach Cromwell (@RunSparta) November 6, 2021
Cromwell's Spartans also got big performances from Davis Potter (sixth place, 15:51.45), Douglas Gledhill (ninth, 15:53.22), Andrew Burrell (21st, 16:09.29) and Lucas Plitt (43rd, 16:28.97).
Class 1-A
The Villains got a third-place finish by C.J. Pacholke in a personal-best 16:52.89 and a 12th-place finish from Evan Sturgill (17:42.23, also a personal best) on their way to a dominant win in the team championship.
Both of those runners scored in the top 10 in points, and teammates Arrington Clubertson, Matthew Agarwala and Noah Goodman also ran career bests to finish among the top 25 and score in the top 20 for the team.
Bishop McGuinness' 65 points easily defeated runner-up South Stanly (138).
Greensboro's Cornerstone Charter Academy finished fourth (156), with Ben Resler (17:14.84) leading the Cardinals with a sixth-place finish.
The Bishop McGuinness girls finished 10th among the 14 teams.
Class 3-A
The Atkins boys finished 12th among 16 teams, with Jackson Lackey's 17:16.32 leading.