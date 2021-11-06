Mount Tabor, Spartans' Will Soule and Bishop McGuinness boys win state cross country championships

Mount Tabor's Will Soule capped his Spartans cross country career with an individual title, and he and his teammates combined to win the Class 4-A state championship Saturday at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

"Today was a good day," Coach Patrick Cromwell tweeted with a photo of his team.

Meanwhile, the Bishop McGuinness boys are also state champions, winning Class 1-A with its top five runners also turning in personal bests.

Soule finished in 15:31.62, beat Indian Trail Porter Ridge's Jacob Laney by nearly three seconds (15:34.33).

What you need to know about the top teams and finishers:

Class 4-A

Cromwell's Spartans also got big performances from Davis Potter (sixth place, 15:51.45), Douglas Gledhill (ninth, 15:53.22), Andrew Burrell (21st, 16:09.29) and Lucas Plitt (43rd, 16:28.97).

Class 1-A

The Villains got a third-place finish by C.J. Pacholke in a personal-best 16:52.89 and a 12th-place finish from Evan Sturgill (17:42.23, also a personal best) on their way to a dominant win in the team championship.