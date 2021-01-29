Mount Tabor starts chilly soccer season with shutout

The temperature was 38 degrees when the boys’ soccer teams from Reynolds and Mount Tabor walked on the pitch at the Bolton Soccer Complex last night to renew an old rivalry, and 90 minutes later, it was 35 degrees when Matthew Allen converted a long throw-in for his second goal of the night to lead Mount Tabor to a 2-0 win in its opener in this long-delayed season.
With boys soccer normally a fall sport — outside of COVID-affected school years — season openers are in late August, and the temperature is sometimes close to 50 degrees higher than last night’s chilly meeting. That didn’t faze either the Demons or Spartans, however. Midseason form? Maybe not. Season-opening excitement? Definitely, even if a chilled version.
“I am very excited to finally be playing,” said Allen, who headed in a corner kick in the final minute of the first half and headed home a long throw-in with 3:42 to play in the second half for all the game’s scoring. “It’s been since November 2019 that we last played.”
The Spartans’ goals came on set plays in a game in which the Demons dominated in terms of possession, but couldn’t really put any pressure on Scotty Young, Mount Tabor’s keeper. The Spartans, who were most effective on offense when counterattacking, held a 6-3 edge in corner kicks and a 10-5 edge in shots on goal.
“I am really proud of these guys, especially since it’s been so long since they have played together — 2019,” said Jay Benfield, Mount Tabor’s coach. “I know how hard they have worked, how long they have practiced together, and it showed tonight. But I’m just glad for the opportunity to play.
“They were all over us in the first 20 minutes of the second half, but we’ve got a good defensive group, a good back four.”
Allen was the Spartans’ most-effective defender, and he moved up to attack on both Mount Tabor goals. The first came when Eliott Trinh curled a corner kick in front of the Demons’ goal, and Allen headed it home. The second came when Blake Smits’ long throw-in to the near post wound up on Allen’s forehead; he knocked into the lower, back corner of the net to ice the win.
“I was just in a perfect place on the corner,” Allen said. “They didn’t have anybody as tall as me in there. Then the long throw-in, it was great; I just had to head it in.”
Reynolds, which reached the Class 4A state championship game in 2019, had opened the season earlier in the week with a win, and the Demons’ second game of the season was Senior Night. Tony Sabio, the Demons’ coach, said his team played well, except on the two set plays that led to Mount Tabor goals.
“A lot of what we had was possession, and we’re a possession team,” he said. “Our defense played well, but we can’t give up goals in the last minute or two of the half.”
Allen said the Spartans began working out last fall, while most of their players were involved in club soccer, which ran through December and will crank back up in late March when high school soccer finishes up.
“This was probably the weirdest way to open a season,” said Brooks McBride, a senior midfielder for the Spartans. “The cold weather isn’t so bad — in club soccer, we’d be in tournaments by this time, and it would be cold. It’s really different because we’re not in school.”
Reynolds’ Walt Peterson agreed that the online learning situation in high schools is probably the biggest difference in starting soccer in January — not the weather.
“It’s definitely different, but we’ve been training since November. The cold weather is okay; online school is a different story. It takes a lot out of you. And you have to make sure you eat good meals, especially on the days you play.”
Sabio pointed to one huge difference between the normal fall season and a largely winter season.
“One thing I don’t like is that this field is never going to dry out; it’s going to be wet all season,” he said. “The cold? We’d played in cold weather when we made a long playoff run (in 2019). We’re used to that.”
Mount Tabor ;1 ;1 ;— ;2
Reynolds ;0 ;0 ;— ;0
Goals: Mount Tabor, 1. Matthew Allen (Eliott Trinh), 39:06; 2. Matthew Allen (Blake Smits), 36:18.
Corners: Mount Tabor 6, Reynolds 3.