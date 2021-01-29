Mount Tabor starts chilly soccer season with shutout

The temperature was 38 degrees when the boys’ soccer teams from Reynolds and Mount Tabor walked on the pitch at the Bolton Soccer Complex last night to renew an old rivalry, and 90 minutes later, it was 35 degrees when Matthew Allen converted a long throw-in for his second goal of the night to lead Mount Tabor to a 2-0 win in its opener in this long-delayed season.

With boys soccer normally a fall sport — outside of COVID-affected school years — season openers are in late August, and the temperature is sometimes close to 50 degrees higher than last night’s chilly meeting. That didn’t faze either the Demons or Spartans, however. Midseason form? Maybe not. Season-opening excitement? Definitely, even if a chilled version.

“I am very excited to finally be playing,” said Allen, who headed in a corner kick in the final minute of the first half and headed home a long throw-in with 3:42 to play in the second half for all the game’s scoring. “It’s been since November 2019 that we last played.”

The Spartans’ goals came on set plays in a game in which the Demons dominated in terms of possession, but couldn’t really put any pressure on Scotty Young, Mount Tabor’s keeper. The Spartans, who were most effective on offense when counterattacking, held a 6-3 edge in corner kicks and a 10-5 edge in shots on goal.