Mount Tabor takes advantage of Reynolds turnovers

Reynolds was inches from the goal line early in the fourth quarter but the Mount Tabor defense held the Demons on fourth down and marched the length of the field for its final touchdown.

Late in the first quarter with the Demons attempting to punt, the ball was snapped over the head of the punter, giving the Spartans possession on the Reynolds 30-yard line. Mount Tabor scored on the next play.

Ferree completed an 11-yard pass on fourth down to McMillian, giving the Demons a first down one the one-yard line. The Demons scored their first touchdown on the next play.

Three things we learned

1. Coach Pat Crowley of Reynolds has made some adjustments on his offensive and defensive lines, using fewer two-way players. The Demons now have more depth at key positions.

2. Mount Tabor was plagued by penalty after penalty. The Spartans need to clean up that area of play this week in practice or it could be a difficult second-half of the season.

3. Reynolds showed marked improvement in both its passing game and running game from last week's lopsided loss to Davie. The defense still continues to struggle.

What they're saying