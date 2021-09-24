Mount Tabor takes advantage of Reynolds turnovers

Mount Tabor recovered from a sluggish start and used a dominating second half to knock off Reynolds 41-20 in a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference battle on Friday night at Bob Sapp Field.
The Spartans shut down the Demons for most of the final two quarters. The only second-half score for Reynolds came when quarterback Duke Ferree hit Kenaz McMillian with an 80-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds on the clock.
The recap
Why the Spartans won: Mount Tabor controlled both lines of scrimmage in the second half and took advantage of four Reynolds turnovers to limit the offense of the Demons.
Why the Demons lost: Reynolds was not able to run the ball effectively, especially in the second half. The Demons had several scoring opportunities that they were unable to take advantage of. Special teams play were a big problem for Reynolds.
Stars
Mount Tabor: Shamarius Peterkin returned the opening kickoff 87 yards to give the Spartans a first down at the five-yard line. It set up Mount Tabor's first touchdown.
Reynolds: Quarterback Duke Ferree was completed 14 of 22 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.
The big plays
Reynolds was inches from the goal line early in the fourth quarter but the Mount Tabor defense held the Demons on fourth down and marched the length of the field for its final touchdown.
Late in the first quarter with the Demons attempting to punt, the ball was snapped over the head of the punter, giving the Spartans possession on the Reynolds 30-yard line. Mount Tabor scored on the next play.
Ferree completed an 11-yard pass on fourth down to McMillian, giving the Demons a first down one the one-yard line. The Demons scored their first touchdown on the next play.
Three things we learned
1. Coach Pat Crowley of Reynolds has made some adjustments on his offensive and defensive lines, using fewer two-way players. The Demons now have more depth at key positions.
2. Mount Tabor was plagued by penalty after penalty. The Spartans need to clean up that area of play this week in practice or it could be a difficult second-half of the season.
3. Reynolds showed marked improvement in both its passing game and running game from last week's lopsided loss to Davie. The defense still continues to struggle.
What they're saying
"The lack of focus, that's what killed up tonight. We were riding the kids real hard this week, but we just didn't have the focus that I want." — Coach Tiesuan Brown of Mount Tabor.
"I challenged the kids this week to go quarter by quarter. I think we get overwhelmed we're thinking about the whole game. One bad play can kind of set us back. We can't make mistakes. We have to limit the mistakes or we're not going to have success." — Coach Pat Crowley of Reynolds.
Records: Reynolds: 0-2, 1-4; Mount Tabor 1-1, 3-2
Up next: Reynolds, Parkland, 7 p.m., Friday; Mount Tabor, at East Forsyth, 7 p.m., Friday
Reynolds; 7; 6; 0; 7; —;20
Mount Tabor; 13; 7; 14; 7; —;41
MT: JP Peterkin, 5 run (Elliott Trinh kick), 7-0, 11:42, 1st
R: Duke Ferree, 1 run (Wes Dunlap kick) 7-7, 6:26, 1st
MT: Noah Marshall, 30 run (pass failed) 13-7, 3:45, 1st
R: Kenaz McMillian, 70-pass from Ferree (kick failed) 13-13, 10:25, 2nd
MT: Chance Lyons, 70-pass from (Trinh kick) 20-13, 4:17, 2nd
MT: Peterkin, 5 run (Trinh kick) 27-13, 4:58, 3rd
MT: Marshall, 49 run (Trinh kick) 34-13, 2:28, 3rd
MT: Michai James, 1 run (Trinh kick) 1:02, 4th
R: McMillian, 80 pass from Ferree (Dunlap kick) 0:36, 4th