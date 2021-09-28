Mount Tabor to induct seven into Spartan Hall of Fame

The Mount Tabor High School Parent, Teacher, Student Association will induct seven new members into the Spartan Hall of Fame on Oct. 7.
The inductees:
• Rebecca Leah Brunstetter: 2000 graduate. Drama Club 1996-2000, Latin Club 1996-2000, National Honor Society 1998-2000, Spartan Girls Service Club 1998-2000. Directing duties and actress in student musical theater productions 1996-2000. Writer/Producer of hit TV shows including "This is US," "Switched at Birth," "American Gods," "Underemployed" and "I Just Want My Pants Back." Writer of plays including "Going to a Place Where You Already Are," "Be a Good Little Widow," and The Cake (produced 70 times globally) Primetime Emmy Nominee, PGA Awards Nomination for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Recipient of Black Reel Award: This is US; Peabody Award; Switched at Birth
• Kristi Ingram: 2011 graduate. Women’s varsity golf team 2007-2010; second-team all-state, 2009. Three-time city-county champ 2007-2009. Women’s 4A State Individual Golf Champion 2010. First Team All-State 2010; Conference Champion Winner 2007-2010. Conference Player of the Year 2007-2010; Conference MVP 2007-2010. State Tournament Qualifier 2007-2010; Elon University 4-year Golf Scholarship. Varsity women’s basketball team 2008-2009.
• Stuart Epperson: Mount Tabor High School Graduate 1988. Fellowship of Christian Athletes President and Co-founder 1987-88. Spartan Club treasurer 1987; Inter-Club Council 1987. Varsity basketball team and letter 1986-1988; All-conference team 1988. Leading 3-point shooter 1988; Coaches Award recipient 1988. The Masters University 4-year Basketball scholarship. President’s Athletics Leadership Award 1992. Founder and president of the Truth Network.
• Anne Abernathy: Mount Tabor High School PTSA: Academic Vice-President 2003-2005. Executive Vice-President 2006,2007,2010; Spartan wear Store Chair 2008-11. Mount Tabor Rummage Sale Founder; Rummage Sale Chair 2012-15. Rummage Sale Committee 2015-21; Volunteer of the Year 2008,10,15.
• Mason Linker: Mount Tabor High School graduate 1988. Spanish club 1984-88; Soccer 1984-88; Civitan’s 1984-88. Dorian Scroll writer 1984-88; Young Life 1984-88; Fellowship of Christian Athletes 1984-88; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Officer 1987. Twenty-three-year career reporting on Prep Sports for the Winston Salem Journal. Athletic Association 2003; NC Press Assoc. Third place Sports Reporting 2009. Author of three children’s books including, “Running with the Wolfpack,” “I’m Dreaming of High Point University,” and “A Season with the Deacon.”
• Paula Wesolowski Grogan: Mount Tabor High School graduate 1970. Honor Society 1967-68; Miss Teenage Winston Salem 1969-70. Junior Senior Cheerleader 1968-70; Girls Athletic Association 1968-70: Gymnastics, Volleyball, Softball, Basketball and Field Hockey. Student Council 1969-70; Pep club 1968-69; Anchor club 1068-70. Homecoming Court 1969; Senior Marshall Co-Chair 1969; Junior Honor Society 1968-69; Junior class superlative 1969; Inter Club Council 1969-70.
• Rich Tobaben: Mount Tabor High School Faculty 1986-2010. Ninth and Tenth grade English teacher 1986-88; AP Composition teacher 1986-87. Fast Forward English co-founding teacher 1989-2010. Student teacher advisor 1994-2010. JV boys ‘soccer coach 1986-91; JV girls’ soccer coach 1987-88; Yearbook Advisor 1989-97. Championship English Academic Team coach 1993,2001-03, 2005-06. Co-chair of School Improvement Team 1995; Senior class advisor 2003-2010.
“This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are an amazing group of people and promising examples of what future Mount Tabor graduates can accomplish. They represent all facets of our school and we are so proud to call them Spartans,” said Jane Potter.
Mount Tabor High School established the Spartan Hall of Fame in 2010 to recognize individuals whose contributions enriched the school’s academic, artistic, and athletics programs. These special community leaders inducted into the Spartan Hall of Fame include alumni, teachers, administrators and volunteers.
“Spartan Hall of Fame inductees brought honor to the school through their leadership, character, achievement and service,” said this year’s Chair of the Hall of Fame Committee, Brad Bennett.
An induction dinner and program will be held in the Mount Tabor High School cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Community introductions will be at 7:15 p.m. before the Mount Tabor football game on Oct. 8.