Mount Tabor, winning Frank Spencer Holiday Classic opener, 'going in the right direction' after key injury

Andy Muse had questions about his Mount Tabor boys basketball team before Monday night’s first-round game in the Pepsi bracket of the 46th annual Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.
The biggest was how his Spartans were going to make up for Finley Simmons, his stalwart senior guard and team leader, out for six weeks with a knee injury suffered six days ago.
Turns out, Muse got the right answers in a 76-64 win over Walkertown at Reynolds High School’s Bryson Gym, as his top-seeded team took a quarter to get their bearings and blitzed the Wolfpack in the middle two quarters to coast to its eighth win in nine games.
Simmons was hurt in the Spartans’ win over Reynolds on Dec. 14, and Mount Tabor suffered its first loss, to East Forsyth, on Friday night. Five players scored in double figures in the win Monday night, which Muse predicted is the way they’ll overcome Simmons’ absence.
“I don’t think one guy is going to replace him,” said Muse, whose team won the tournament in 2019 before last year’s event was canceled by COVID-19. “It's gotta be three or four guys. Jashaun Torrence and J.P. Peterkin – and Joah Shay – have got to bring leadership to the team. They’ve been on the varsity before, and they’ve got to step it up.
“We’re going in the right direction. I loved everything about the second quarter. We picked it up, and then for the first time this year, we had a lead and played smart ball and took good shots.”
Muse’s team stumbled out of the gate, hitting only six of 22 shots in the first quarter as Walkertown closed with a 9-0 run for a 19-14 lead. In the second quarter, however, the Spartans took advantage of the Wolfpack’s tendency to turn the ball over and went on a 20-6 run capped by Daishaun Handy’s steal and layup that made it 37-29 with 1:17 left in the quarter. It was 41-32 at halftime and 62-44 at the end of the third quarter before Walkertown’s Jaylen Wilkerson scored nine of his game-high 30 points to keep it relatively close.
Torrence led the Spartans with 19 points, Peterkin added 14, Handy and Von Campbell 13 each and Campbell Scurry 10.
“Handy came off the bench and gave us some great intensity,” Muse said. “I told the guys that we couldn’t win the tournament without winning the first game; you know how many No. 1 seeds have lost in the first round in this tournament.”
The Spartans earned a Wednesday afternoon semifinal date with the winner of Tuesday night's 7 p.m. first-round game between Atkins and Glenn. In the other semifinal will be second-seeded Reynolds (4-6), which wore down seventh-seeded Mount Airy and handed the Granite Bears their first loss of the season in Monday night’s other first-round game.
Trailing 5-4, the Demons went on a 12-4 run to close out the first quarter as Mount Airy hit only three of 17 from the field. Things didn’t get much better for the Granite Bears in the second quarter, and the Demons blew the came open in the fourth quarter, led by M.J. Raye’s 17 points, 11 points from Seth Redd and 10 from Wyatt Mowrey.