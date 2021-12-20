Mount Tabor, winning Frank Spencer Holiday Classic opener, 'going in the right direction' after key injury

“We’re going in the right direction. I loved everything about the second quarter. We picked it up, and then for the first time this year, we had a lead and played smart ball and took good shots.”

Muse’s team stumbled out of the gate, hitting only six of 22 shots in the first quarter as Walkertown closed with a 9-0 run for a 19-14 lead. In the second quarter, however, the Spartans took advantage of the Wolfpack’s tendency to turn the ball over and went on a 20-6 run capped by Daishaun Handy’s steal and layup that made it 37-29 with 1:17 left in the quarter. It was 41-32 at halftime and 62-44 at the end of the third quarter before Walkertown’s Jaylen Wilkerson scored nine of his game-high 30 points to keep it relatively close.

Torrence led the Spartans with 19 points, Peterkin added 14, Handy and Von Campbell 13 each and Campbell Scurry 10.

“Handy came off the bench and gave us some great intensity,” Muse said. “I told the guys that we couldn’t win the tournament without winning the first game; you know how many No. 1 seeds have lost in the first round in this tournament.”