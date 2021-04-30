Mount Tabor, winning with Bob Sapp watching, to play for football state championship

Spartans coach Tiesuan Brown, who played for Sapp and coached under him for several years, said knowing that Sapp was at the stadium was a big deal.

“If not for Coach Sapp, I’m not here talking to you because I don’t have this job without him,” Brown said. “He means everything to me and this program. He built this thing, and I’m just so glad he was here.

“He wasn’t here last week and on Monday after he got out of the hospital he came to school and said that he missed maybe the biggest win in Tabor history. Well, now I think this is the biggest win in school history.”

Banks, a senior linebacker, had seven tackles, a blocked punt and Max Uren was in on eight tackles. The Panthers did gain 288 yards but it wasn’t enough after Banks recovered the fumble.

“I’m not sure who stripped it,” Banks said. “I saw the ball and I jumped on and just tried to make a play. Now we get to go play for a state championship.”

Uren, one of the many seniors who has signed to play at N.C. Central, said the Spartans didn’t play as well as they should have.

“Our offense did a good job of keeping us right there,” Uren said. “This was a big-time win and now we get to play for a state championship.”