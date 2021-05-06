Mount Tabor wins its first state championship in football

Why the Spartans won

Lance Patterson scored all three touchdowns for Mount Tabor, and Coach Tiesuan Brown’s defense stopped Cleveland’s final drive at the Mount Tabor 17. The Spartans survived a safety with less than four minutes to play.

"We knew everybody from our city, everybody from our state was going to be watching this game, so we knew we had to put it on for our city. This puts Tabor on the map and I feel like it's going to be the best thing to ever happen to Mount Tabor." -- Lance Patterson, Mount Tabor junior and game MVP