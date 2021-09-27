Mount Tabor won't be able to play East Forsyth on Friday because of COVID-19

WINSTON-SALEM — For the second time in as many weeks a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference football game will not be played because of COVID-19 issues. Mount Tabor ((1-1 conference, 3-2 overall) announced on social media Monday morning that it will not be able to play its game at East Forsyth (1-1, 4-1) on Friday night.

"Rescheduling options are currently being discussed," according to the post on Mount Tabor football's Twitter account. Neither team has an open week on the rest of its schedule, but some Triad teams such as High Point Central and Reidsville are playing games on Tuesdays and Fridays in the same week to make up games that could not be played on their original dates because of the pandemic.

Parkland's home game against West Forsyth scheduled for Sept. 24 was not played because of COVID-19 issues in the Mustangs' program. West Forsyth tried unsuccessfully to find another game, but there is still a chance the Central Piedmont 4-A matchup could be rescheduled.

North Forsyth's game at Reidsville that was originally scheduled for Sept. 24 will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday after COVID-19 protocols sidelined Reidsville.

