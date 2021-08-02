Mount Tabor's Lance Patterson on moving up to 4-A: 'We're ready to play with the big dogs'

A parade honored the team, and the championship rings are on order and should arrive this month, but the reality is 17 seniors graduated, the core of the team playing in college this fall.

“We lost 17 seniors and 13 of them are playing in college,” Brown said. “So once the rings come we are going to hold off on the ceremony because a lot of those graduating seniors will be busy in college. It’s a good problem to have.”

The Spartans welcomed 105 players for the JV and varsity teams on Monday morning. Brown says he likes where the numbers are and likes the line depth.

Deshawn Watson, who is 6 feet 3 and 270 pounds, is a senior who excelled on the offensive line last season. In the state championship game, however, he was pressed into duty on the defensive line and made six tackles.

“The juniors that are now seniors such as myself have to take on the challenge of being leaders,” Watson said. “We are up for that challenge and know what’s ahead.”

What’s ahead is butting heads in conference play with East Forsyth, West Forsyth, Reagan, Glenn, Davie County and others. In the past four seasons the Spartans have played those schools in non-conference games, so Brown knows what it will take.