Mount Tabor's Terrell Robinson, Parkland's Ija Mumford win two indoor state track and field titles each

WINSTON-SALEM — Mount Tabor's Terrell Robinson won two sprints to lead area athletes at the NCHSAA indoor track and field championships last week at JDL Fast Track.

Robinson, a senior who has the nation's fastest indoor time this season in the 55-meter dash, lowered his time in that event with a clocking of 6.24 seconds. Robinson also won the 300 in 35.25 to help the Spartans finish second in Class 4-A.

Parkland's Ija Mumford also doubled, winning the long jump and triple jump to help the Mustangs finish third among Class 4-A girls teams.

Other area winners in Class 4-A were West Forsyth's Tyson Adams in the boys long jump and Davie County's Spencer Williams in the boys shot put.

In Class 3-A, Oak Grove's Jacob Murphy won the boys pole vault – the school's first track and field state championship – Dudley's Isaiah Monroe won the boys 300 and Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston won the boys 55 hurdles. Dudley teams won the boys 4X200 and 4X400 relays and the girls 4X200.

In Class 2-A/1-A, Walkertown won the girls 4X200 relay.

NCHSAA INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS