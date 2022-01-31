Mount Tabor's Will Soule named Gatorade N.C. boys runner of the year in cross country

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Gatorade award recognizes not only athletics excellence, but high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated in his sport and beyond the sport. Soule is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced in February.

A member of the National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta national mathematics honor society, Soule has volunteered locally on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities and for the state Division of Social Services foster child program. A former student council representative at Mount Tabor and a participant in Young Life Christian ministry, he has also donated his time on behalf of the Special Olympics.

Soule, who will run on scholarship at North Carolina, has maintained a 4.54 weighted grade-point average in the classroom.

Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Soule has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Soule is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization he chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

The most recent Gatorade N.C. Boys Cross Country Players of the Year from the Triad before Soule was Reynolds' John Tatter in 2017-18.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.