N. Davidson rallies to knock off Hickory

WELCOME -- North Davidson won a game, lost a game, won it, lost it again, then finally won it on Gavin Hill’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Alex Naylor with 4.8 seconds left for a 31-28 win over visiting Hickory in a second-round game in the Class 3-A state playoffs last night.
North Davidson led 19-0 through three quarters, but the Red Tornadoes put 28 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, helped by two onside kicks they recovered to set up touchdowns.
But the Black Knights responded. They drove 71 yards in 2:09, capped by Hill’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Xavion Hayes to go up 25-20 with 1:09 to play. It took Hickory two plays to respond, with Josiah Edwards catching an 80-yard touchdown pass from Brady Stoper with 49.5 seconds left. The two-point conversion made it 28-25.
North Davidson took over at its 22 and Hayes completed four passes and had a potential touchdown pass dropped by Naylor with 30.2 seconds left.
Naylor caught a 26-yard pass to set the Black Knights up at the 23, and after an incompletion, Hill hit Naylor again, on the same pattern, for the touchdown.
Why the Black Knights won
North Davidson unleashed a great passing attack in the last two minutes to erase three deficits, after getting only six offensive plays in the second half.
Why the Red Tornadoes lost
Hickory dominated the second half but was unable to stop North Davidson when it mattered the most. The Red Tornadoes put no pressure on Hill when he dropped back to pass, and they blew a handful of coverages in the secondary.
Stars
Providence
- PK Josh Tyree kicked two successful onside kicks in the fourth quarter, recovering one himself, to set up a pair of Hickory touchdowns.
- QB Brady Stober came off the bench to complete 16 of 26 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns.
- RB Melvin Dula didn’t carry the ball in the first half, then rushed for 43 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, and he caught a touchdown pass in the second half.
North Davidson
- RB Xavion Hayes carried 19 times for 153 yards and a touchdowns and caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.
- QB Gavin Hill completed 13 of 30 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns
- DB Alex Naylor ended two Hickory possessions in the first half with interceptions in North Davidson territory, and he caught the game-winning touchdown pass.
The big plays
- Running back Xavion Hill broke a sweep around right end for 44 yards to the Hickory 1 to set up his short touchdown run on the Black Knights’ first possession.
- A 5-yard punt by Hickory’s Tristian WIlliams gave North Davidson a first down at the Red Tornadoes’ 20. The Black Knights scored four plays later.
- Hickory was threatening late in the second quarter when backup quarterback Brady Stober hit wide receiver Dontae Baker with a 44-yard scoring pass, but Baker was called for offensive pass interference to nullify the touchdown. North Davidson drove for a touchdown on its ensuing possession for a 19-0 lead.
- Gavin Hill threw touchdown passes of 27 yards to Xavion Hayes and 23 yards to Alex Naylor in the final 1:09 of the game.
They said it
“We worked our tails off, and sometimes, you need to have some luck. I saw nobody’s head down. Good things happen when you keep fighting.
“Down three points with 40 seconds left, I didn’t know if we could do it, but I knew we had two timeouts. We knew what we wanted to do: make some short throws, and get down there. Alex redeemed himself. He made the throws that mattered.” -- Coach Brian Flynn of North Davidson.
Records
Hickory: 7-5; North Davidson: 8-3
Next Up
North Davidson: At Shelby Crest,Friday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Hickory ;0 ;0 ;0 ;28 ;— ;28
North Davidson ;6 ;13 ;0 ;12 ;— ;31
ND - Xavion Hayes 1 run (kick failed), 9:49 first
ND - Jeremiah Walker 4 run (run failed), 11:59 second
ND - Reid Nisley 40 pass from Gavin Hill (Riley Sullivan kick), 8:10 second
H - Melvin Dula 11 pass from Brady Stober (pass failed), 7:57 fourth
H - Melvin Dula 1 run (kick failed), 4:34 fourth