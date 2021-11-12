N. Davidson rallies to knock off Hickory

WELCOME -- North Davidson won a game, lost a game, won it, lost it again, then finally won it on Gavin Hill’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Alex Naylor with 4.8 seconds left for a 31-28 win over visiting Hickory in a second-round game in the Class 3-A state playoffs last night.

North Davidson led 19-0 through three quarters, but the Red Tornadoes put 28 points on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, helped by two onside kicks they recovered to set up touchdowns.

But the Black Knights responded. They drove 71 yards in 2:09, capped by Hill’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Xavion Hayes to go up 25-20 with 1:09 to play. It took Hickory two plays to respond, with Josiah Edwards catching an 80-yard touchdown pass from Brady Stoper with 49.5 seconds left. The two-point conversion made it 28-25.

North Davidson took over at its 22 and Hayes completed four passes and had a potential touchdown pass dropped by Naylor with 30.2 seconds left.

Naylor caught a 26-yard pass to set the Black Knights up at the 23, and after an incompletion, Hill hit Naylor again, on the same pattern, for the touchdown.

Why the Black Knights won