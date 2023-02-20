Two Morehead wrestlers captured titles, and two more were repeat winners at the NCHSAA individual wrestling state championships held at the Greensboro Coliseum last weekend

Jared Thomas at 120 pounds and Elijah Horton at 105 won titles for Morehead.

Also, Northwest Guilford senior Drew Pepin earned his second title, this time at 160, after winning last season at 152. The Gardner-Webb signee was also a 4A 138-pound finalist in 2021.

Reidsville junior Rayshun James also pulled off a repeat at 126 after winning the 2A 120-pound competition last year.

Grimsley sophomore Grant McCord, who finished sixth in the 4A 106-pound division last year, became the first Whirlie individual state winner since Dion Hicks won the 4A 160-pound crown in 1997.

The results:

Saturday Championship Finals

4A

160: Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford, 58-1) won by decision over Jayden Dobeck (Pinecrest, 54-3)

120: Cameron Stinson (Mallard Creek, 62-0) won by major decision (17-7) over Eli Pendergrass (Northwest Guilford, 52-4)

106: Grant McCord (Grimsley, 41-2) won by fall (0:55) over Jace Barrier (Mooresville, 44-5)

2A

126: Rayshun James (Reidsville, 37-2) won by decision (7-0) over Walker Bell (West Craven, 34-2)

120: Jared Thomas (Morehead, 34-5) won in sudden victory (-1 7-5) over Spencer May (Trinity, 48-7)

106: Elijah Horton (Morehead, 42-2) won by major decision (9-1) over Gabe Rogers (Seaforth, 37-2)

Friday Championship Semifinals

4A

182: Jackson Buck (Lumberton, 49-1) won by decision (6-4) over Hunter Testa (Davie, 45-1)

160: Drew Pepin (Northwest Guilford, 57-1) won by fall (3:23) over Elijah Brown (AC Reynolds, 36-4)

152: Logan Haseley (Corinth-Holders, 42-5) won by major decision (11-2) over Dylan Attridge (Northwest Guilford, 37-6)

120: Cameron Stinson (Mallard Creek, 61-0) won by fall (4:26) over Isaac Sheehan (Ragsdale, 50-6)

120: Eli Pendergrass (Northwest Guilford, 52-3) won by decision (7-4) over Matthew Vindigni (Cleveland, 45-6)

113: Noah Cauble (Piedmont, 46-4) won by major decision (14-5) over Cayden Glass (West Forsyth, 33-14)

106: Grant McCord (Grimsley, 40-2) won by major decision (13-3) over Alex Barnett (New Bern, 38-4)

3A

195: Dylan Smith (Fred T. Foard, 48-0) won by decision (7-2) over Karin Sein (Eastern Guilford, 55-5)

195: Acoya Isley (Orange, 34-2) won by decision (10-4) over Tayshaun Glover (Dudley, 52-2)

145: Tyriq Freeman (Central Cabarrus, 38-8) won by fall (0:59) over Nasir Grant (Eastern Guilford, 51-8)

120: Bently Sly (Stuart Cramer, 50-3) won by major decision (14-3) over Omari Figueroa (Eastern Guilford, 55-7)

2A

220: Jose Flores (Southwest Randolph, 29-2) won by decision (12-11) over J’ Lynn Sheff (Walkertown, 20-2)

195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover, 52-2) won by decision (7-0) over Xavier Roberts (Morehead, 38-8)

126: Rayshun James (Reidsville, 36-2) won by major decision (14-2) over Josh Hammac (Mt. Pleasant, 44-13)

120: Jared Thomas (Morehead, 33-5) won by decision (7-3) over Layne Armstrong (Seaforth, 38-4)

106: Elijah Horton (Morehead, 41-2) won by decision (7-1) over Cameron Gue (Mt. Pleasant, 46-4)

1A

152: Chase Miller (Cherryville, 42-5) won by fall (5:57) over Jacob Regitz (Bishop McGuinness, 48-4)

120: Benjamin Jordan (Avery County, 45-3) won by fall (1:20) over Cooper Wingate (NC Leadership Academy, 35-8)