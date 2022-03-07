 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCHSAA basketball championships
Full brackets at NCHSAA.org.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday's games

At Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh

CLASS 1-A

Girls

Bertie (23-4) vs. Bishop McGuinness (26-6), 2:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)

Boys

Siler City Chatham Charter (34-1) vs. Hayesville (28-0), 5 p.m. (WMYV-48)

CLASS 3-A

Boys

Fayetteville 71st (28-4) vs. West Charlotte (22-9), noon

Girls

Pittsboro Northwood (31-1) vs. Enka (17-14), 7:30 p.m.

At Smith Center, Chapel Hill

CLASS 2-A

Girls

Farmville Central (28-4) vs. Salisbury (28-1), noon (WMYV-48)

Boys

Farmville Central (28-3) vs. Concord Robinson (28-3), 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A

Girls

Apex Friendship (30-2) vs. Charlotte Chambers (24-6), 5 p.m.

Boys

Cary Panther Creek (24-7) vs. Matthews Weddington (31-0), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)

ADMISSION

$15 at both sites, with tickets only available online at www.GoFan.co/NCHSAA

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

