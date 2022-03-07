NCHSAA basketball championships

Full brackets at NCHSAA.org.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday's games
At Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh
CLASS 1-A
Girls
Bertie (23-4) vs. Bishop McGuinness (26-6), 2:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)
Boys
Siler City Chatham Charter (34-1) vs. Hayesville (28-0), 5 p.m. (WMYV-48)
CLASS 3-A
Boys
Fayetteville 71st (28-4) vs. West Charlotte (22-9), noon
Girls
Pittsboro Northwood (31-1) vs. Enka (17-14), 7:30 p.m.
At Smith Center, Chapel Hill
CLASS 2-A
Girls
Farmville Central (28-4) vs. Salisbury (28-1), noon (WMYV-48)
Boys
Farmville Central (28-3) vs. Concord Robinson (28-3), 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 4-A
Girls
Apex Friendship (30-2) vs. Charlotte Chambers (24-6), 5 p.m.
Boys
Cary Panther Creek (24-7) vs. Matthews Weddington (31-0), 7:30 p.m. (WMYV-48)
ADMISSION
$15 at both sites, with tickets only available online at www.GoFan.co/NCHSAA
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Joe Sirera
