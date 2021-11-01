NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs begin Monday

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Monday's matches

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 28 Ragsdale (12-10-1) at No. 5 Matthews Weddington (12-3-3)

No. 21 Grimsley (13-7-2) at No. 12 Mount Tabor (17-3-1)

No. 29 Reagan (10-10-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Providence (15-1-2)

No. 30 Charlotte Olympic (10-12-0) at No. 3 West Forsyth (19-3-0)

No. 27 Reynolds (10-11-3) at No. 6 Asheville Roberson (15-3-2)

No. 22 East Forsyth (13-9-0) at No. 11 Asheville Reynolds (16-3-2)

No. 18 Matthews Butler (12-6-1) at No. 15 Northwest Guilford (16-4-1)

No. 31 Page (10-10-0) at No. 2 Southwest Guilford (19-1-1)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 24 Enka (11-10-1) at No. 9 Atkins (10-9-1)

No. 30 Smith (7-5-0) at No. 3 Hickory (17-3-1)