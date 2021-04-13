NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker will appear at legislative subcommittee meeting Thursday

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) are expected to chair the subcommittee.

N.C. legislators have asked about the NCHSAA's role in high school athletics, the more than $40 million in association assets, its authority to make athletics policy for public schools and other issues — such as the participation of teams from charter and private schools. Forty-eight of 51 associations representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia are private non-profit organizations, the National Federation of State High School Associations says.

Republican senators introduced a bill last week that would require the NCHSAA to undergo state audits. Tucker said in her statement that the association is audited annually by a third-party firm, that no incidents have been found and that reports are available annually to board members and principals.

In her statement Tuesday, Tucker defended the NCHSAA's record, saying it had provided $13 million to schools in the last eight years because of its endowment and had voted to approve $4 million in endowment funds to support schools during the pandemic.

"If legislators are truly willing to listen," Tucker said in the statement, "we welcome the opportunity for our state’s legislators to learn the truth about how the Association and its member schools impact our students and communities of this state.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.