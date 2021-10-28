 Skip to main content
NCHSAA cross country regionals are Saturday
When

Saturday

Where (sites with area teams)

4-A Midwest, Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville; 3-A Midwest, Salisbury Community Park; 2-A Midwest, Fisher River Park, Dobson; Class 1-A West, Kituwah Mound, Bryson City.

Format

The top 25 percent of teams (or top four, whichever is greater) in each classification from each regional will advance to the state championships, along with the top seven individuals not one of those teams.

Results

ncmilesplit.com

State championships

Nov. 6, Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

