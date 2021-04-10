NCHSAA football playoff pairings

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

FIRST ROUND

Friday's games

CLASS 4-AA WEST

No. 7 Northwest Guilford (6-1) at No. 2 Charlotte Myers Park (7-0)

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 8 East Forsyth (3-3) at No. 1 Grimsley (6-0)

No. 6 Matthews Butler (6-1) at No. 3 Glenn (5-1)

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 7 Alexander Central (5-2) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (7-0)

No. 8 Dudley (6-1) at No. 1 Watauga (5-1)

CLASS 3-AA EAST

No. 7 Clayton (6-1) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (6-1)

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 6 Southern Guilford (5-2) at No. 3 Havelock (7-0)

CLASS 2-AA WEST

No. 8 Canton Pisgah (6-1) at No. 1 North Davidson (6-1)