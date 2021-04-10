 Skip to main content
NCHSAA football playoff pairings
NCHSAA football playoff pairings

nchsaa logo 081320 web print

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

FIRST ROUND

Friday's games

CLASS 4-AA WEST

No. 7 Northwest Guilford (6-1) at No. 2 Charlotte Myers Park (7-0)

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 8 East Forsyth (3-3) at No. 1 Grimsley (6-0)

No. 6 Matthews Butler (6-1) at No. 3 Glenn (5-1)

CLASS 3-AA WEST

No. 7 Alexander Central (5-2) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (7-0)

No. 8 Dudley (6-1) at No. 1 Watauga (5-1)

CLASS 3-AA EAST

No. 7 Clayton (6-1) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (6-1)

CLASS 3-A EAST

No. 6 Southern Guilford (5-2) at No. 3 Havelock (7-0)

CLASS 2-AA WEST

No. 8 Canton Pisgah (6-1) at No. 1 North Davidson (6-1)

No. 5 Oak Grove (5-2) at No. 4 Ashe County (7-0)

CLASS 2-AA EAST

No. 5 McMichael (2-5) at No. 4 Croatan (6-1)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 5 Walkertown (5-0) at No. 4 Shelby (5-2)

No. 7 Forbush (6-0) at No. 2 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1)

CLASS 2-A EAST

No. 8 Southwest Onslow (4-1) at No. 1 Reidsville (6-0)

CLASS 1-AA WEST

No. 7 North Moore (4-3) at No. 2 East Surry (6-1)

No. 6 Mount Airy (5-2) at No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (7-0)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 7 Winston-Salem Prep (5-2) at No. 2 Robbinsville (7-0)

