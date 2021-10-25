 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCHSAA girls tennis championships are Friday-Saturday
0 Comments

NCHSAA girls tennis championships are Friday-Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
nchsaa logo 120120 web

Greensboro News & Record Greensboro News & Record

What

Singles and doubles championships

When

Friday-Saturday

Where

Class 4-A, Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh: Class 3-A, Burlington Tennis Center; Class 2-A, Ting Park, Holly Springs; Class 1-A, Cary Tennis Park.

Area players participating

Class 4-A: Singles, Reagan Harris (Southeast Guilford); doubles, Anna Schmedes and Hattie Sloyan (Page).

Class 3-A: Singles, Marlie Stephenson (Oak Grove), Jessica Fuchs (Oak Grove).

Class 2-A: Singles, Mariana Faint (Reidsville).

Class 1-A: Singles, Lindsey Bergelin (Bishop McGuinness).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News