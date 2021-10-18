NCHSAA girls tennis pairings set

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Wednesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 16 West Forsyth (8-5) at No. 1 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (18-0)

No. 13 Matthews Weddington (11-4) at No. 4 Page (14-0)

No. 15 Grimsley (11-4) at No. 2 Davie County (14-0)

CLASS 3-A

No. 14 Kings Mountain (5-2) at No. 3 Rockingham County (8-0)

CLASS 2-A

No. 10 Reidsville (3-1) at No. 7 Wheatmore (11-2)

CLASS 1-A

No. 15 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (14-2) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (14-2)

