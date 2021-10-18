NCHSAA girls tennis pairings set

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
First round
Wednesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 16 West Forsyth (8-5) at No. 1 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (18-0)
No. 13 Matthews Weddington (11-4) at No. 4 Page (14-0)
No. 15 Grimsley (11-4) at No. 2 Davie County (14-0)
CLASS 3-A
No. 14 Kings Mountain (5-2) at No. 3 Rockingham County (8-0)
CLASS 2-A
No. 10 Reidsville (3-1) at No. 7 Wheatmore (11-2)
CLASS 1-A
No. 15 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (14-2) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (14-2)
