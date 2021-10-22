 Skip to main content
NCHSAA girls tennis
Greensboro News & Record

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

First round

Wednesday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 1 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 6, No. 16 West Forsyth 0

No. 13 Matthews Weddington 6, No. 4 Page 0

No. 15 Grimsley 5, No. 2 Davie County 4

CLASS 3-A

No. 14 Kings Mountain 6, No. 3 Rockingham County 3

CLASS 2-A

No. 7 Wheatmore 5, No. 10 Reidsville 4

CLASS 1-A

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness def. No. 15 Burnsville Mountain Heritage, forfeit

Second round

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 15 Grimsley (12-4) at No. 7 Asheville Reynolds (13-1)

CLASS 1-A

No. 10 North Stokes (6-5) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (15-2)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

