NCHSAA girls tennis

First round
Wednesday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 1 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 6, No. 16 West Forsyth 0
No. 13 Matthews Weddington 6, No. 4 Page 0
No. 15 Grimsley 5, No. 2 Davie County 4
CLASS 3-A
No. 14 Kings Mountain 6, No. 3 Rockingham County 3
CLASS 2-A
No. 7 Wheatmore 5, No. 10 Reidsville 4
CLASS 1-A
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness def. No. 15 Burnsville Mountain Heritage, forfeit
Second round
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 15 Grimsley (12-4) at No. 7 Asheville Reynolds (13-1)
CLASS 1-A
No. 10 North Stokes (6-5) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (15-2)
