NCHSAA indoor championships to be decided Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track

What
NCHSAA indoor track and field championships
Where
JDL Fast Track, 2505 Empire Drive, Winston-Salem
Admission
$10
Schedule
Friday: Class 2-A, 4 p.m. Saturday: Class 4-A, 9 a.m.; Class 3-A, 4 p.m.
Area athletes to watch
Boys: Class 4-A, Tyson Adams (West Forsyth), long jump; Bryson Robinson (Davie County), high jump; Terrell Robinson (Mount Tabor), 55-meter dash, 300; Will Soule (Mount Tabor), 3,200; Andrew Steele (Reagan), long jump; V.J. Wilkins (Reagan), long jump; Spencer Williams (Davie County), shot put. Class 3-A, Kameron Austin (Southern Guilford), 300; Isaiah Monroe (Dudley), 300; Jacob Murphy (Oak Grove), pole vault. Class 2-A/1-A, Ben Resler (Cornerstone Charter), 3,200.
Girls: Class 4-A, Ai'yana Gray-Williams (Parkland), 55-meter dash; Haley Hanes (West Forsyth), pole vault; Ija Mumford (Parkland), long jump, triple jump. Class 3-A, Serenitie Johnson (Dudley), triple jump; Sadiyah McGregor (Dudley), 55-meter dash; Noelle Millner (Dudley), shot put; Senadzi Rankin (Dudley), 55 hurdles; Tianna Spinks (Southern Guilford), 300. Class 2-A/1-A, Damyja Ortiz (Winston-Salem Prep), 500.
