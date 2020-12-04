NCHSAA mandates masks during basketball practices, games

When N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball teams begin official practices Monday, all players will be required to wear a mask. And they won’t be able to take them off when the season starts Jan. 4 under more restrictive guidelines released Friday to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“I know it’s a safety precaution and I know we have to do it to keep everyone safe, but it’s also going to be difficult,” said Aniston Greene, a senior guard for Northwest Guilford.
The NCHSAA guidelines do not permit gaiters as an alternative to a cloth face covering, and the only exception to the mask requirement will be if an athlete has a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a mask and has documentation. All coaches, officials and other game personnel also must wear a face covering at all times.
“This tells us how serious the pandemic really is if we have to put face masks on,” said Andy Muse, Mount Tabor’s boys basketball coach. “Regardless of anybody’s opinion, that’s the rule and Mount Tabor is going to embrace it and try to be one of the best teams wearing a mask and in shape in North Carolina.”
Coaches and players have already been wearing masks during skill development workouts, and it has been an adjustment for Northwest Guilford girls coach Haley Hackett. She said the Vikings have ordered a number of different types of masks and will experiment during practices to see which works best.
“I didn’t realize how much they go off seeing my facial expression and reading lips and that kind of thing,” Hackett said. “It’s been a huge adjustment for them.”
Greene said wearing the mask when conditioning also has been an adjustment.
“When you’re running sprints and breathing really fast and trying not to catch a cramp it’s definitely difficult to be breathing into the mask,” the future Pfeiffer University player said. “You’re breathing (the mask) in at the same time and sometimes it will get caught inside.”
Doing skill development work while wearing a mask hasn’t been a big issue at Mount Tabor, Muse said, “but you’re not exerting yourself to the extent that we’re going to be on Monday.”
“The kids haven’t really complained at all,” the Spartans’ coach added. “They’re just excited to be around each other, in the gym and away from a computer.”
Will wearing a mask allow teams to complete their season?
“I’m pretty confident that we’ll still be able to get through all of it,” said Northwest’s Greene. “It’s just going to take some time to get used to it, but it’s not like we have an option at this point. You take what’s given to you and you have to run with it.”
While wearing a mask.
Among the other changes to the NCHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines for basketball are:
• Only the head coach from each team can participate in the pregame conference with officials, and they must do so at a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing.
• Officials can wear long-sleeved shirts, and electronic whistles may be used. But if a standard whistle is used it must include a whistle guard or shield. In addition to wearing a mask, officials will be allowed to wear gloves if they choose.
• No handshakes will be permitted before or after games.
• Social distancing must be maintained on the team benches whenever possible.
• Contact between players should be avoided when substitutions are made.
• The game ball should not be used during warmups and must be sanitized before the game by the officials in their locker room. The host school should have sanitizer at the scorer’s table and should sanitize the basketball during all timeouts and between quarters.
• There will be no jump balls. Instead, the first possession will go to the visiting team and the teams will then alternate possession. If a game goes to overtime, a coin toss will determine the first possession at the start of any extra period.
One change that had been announced Thursday is that an official timeout will be called at the first dead ball after the 4-minute mark in each quarter, much like the media timeouts in a college game. This additional stoppage is designed to give players and officials a chance to adjust their face covering or to simply catch their breath after running while wearing a mask.
