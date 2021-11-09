 Skip to main content
NCHSAA playoff update
NCHSAA playoff update

Greensboro News & Record Greensboro News & Record

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

FOOTBALL

Second round

Friday's games

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 18 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (7-2) at No. 2 Grimsley (11-0)

No. 12 Charlotte Myers Park (8-3) at No. 5 Glenn (8-2)

No. 13 East Forsyth (9-1) at No. 4 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (8-2)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 14 Ledford (8-3) at No. 3 Dudley (10-1)

No. 21 Hickory (7-4) at No. 5 North Davidson (7-3)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 12 Forest City Chase (10-1) at No. 4 Reidsville (10-0)

BOYS SOCCER

Third round

Monday's results

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 2 Southwest Guilford 1, No. 7 Charlotte Myers Park 1 (Southwest advances on PKs)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 4 Shelby 2, No. 5 North Forsyth 1

Regional semifinal

Thursday's match

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 14 South Mecklenburg (16-3-4) at No. 2 Southwest Guilford (22-1-1), 6:30 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

