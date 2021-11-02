 Skip to main content
NCHSAA playoff update
Greensboro News & Record Greensboro News & Record

Area teams; full pairings at NCHSAA.org.

BOYS SOCCER

First round

Monday's results

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 5 Matthews Weddington 5, No. 28 Ragsdale 0

No. 12 Mount Tabor 2, No. 21 Grimsley 1

No. 4 Charlotte Providence 3, No. 29 Reagan 1

No. 3 West Forsyth 2, No. 30 Charlotte Olympic 0

No. 6 Asheville Roberson 1, No. 27 Reynolds 0

No. 11 Asheville Reynolds 4, No. 22 East Forsyth 1

No. 18 Matthews Butler 4, No. 15 Northwest Guilford 3

No. 2 Southwest Guilford 2, No. 31 Page 1

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 24 Enka 4, No. 9 Atkins 1

No. 3 Hickory 9, No. 30 Smith 1

No. 11 Gastonia Forestview 1, No. 22 High Point Central 0

No. 7 Monroe Central Academy 4, No. 26 North Davidson 0

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 5 North Forsyth 6, No. 28 Wheatmore 1

No. 13 Newton Conover 4, No. 20 McMichael 1

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 21 Cornerstone Charter 5, No. 12 Eastern Randolph 4

No. 14 Gastonia Piedmont Community 3, No. 19 Bishop McGuinness 2

No. 11 Carver 4, No. 22 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2

No. 7 Charlotte Corvian Community 10, No. 26 Bethany Community 1

No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy 2, No. 31 Cherryville 1

Second round

Thursday's matches

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 12 Mount Tabor (18-3-1) at No. 5 Matthews Weddington (13-3-3)

No. 14 South Mecklenburg (14-3-4) at No. 3 West Forsyth (20-3-0)

No. 18 Matthews Butler (13-6-1) at No. 2 Southwest Guilford (20-1-1)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 12 Surry Central (16-3-1) at No. 5 North Forsyth (13-2-0)

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 21 Cornerstone Charter (10-10-1) at No. 5 Gastonia Highland Tech (12-5-0)

No. 11 Carver (8-3-1) at No. 6 Uwharrie Charter (11-3-1)

No. 18 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical (8-7-0) at No. 2 N.C. Leadership Academy (21-0-1)

GIRLS TENNIS

CLASS 1-A

Quarterfinal

Monday's result

Bishop McGuinness 6, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Classical 2

West Regional final

Wednesday's match

Bishop McGuinness (17-2) at Mount Airy (20-0)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

